Weekly Horoscope, August 14, 2022 – August 21, 2022: Scorpio, Aries, Pisces and other signs — check astrological prediction

August 14, 2022 1:00:59 am
ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)
Fortunately, a close partner now comes round to your way of thinking at home. One of your current problems at work is that you just have too many irons in the fire. There’s a great deal you can achieve if you want to, but it’s essential that you have all your priorities properly worked out.
TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)
Your stars are moving this way and that, making all sorts of promises. The fact that you have been feeling neglected, at least as far as one particular person is concerned, has more to do with your own deep feeling that you should be the centre of attention.
GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)
The stars tell a traditional tale over the current period: be practical, work hard and be scrupulously honest. Avoid the tendency to criticise or judge others too harshly, though. Romantic relationships work best if you enjoy shared activities and the person of your dreams should also be your best friend.
CANCER (June 22 – July 23)
Prosperous planets are on the move – at last. It’s an ideal moment for a business venture or two. Go for long-term investments and serious purchases rather than luxuries or immediate gains. In love, passions remain high, expectations even higher.
LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)
Your stars are in two minds, unsure which way to go. Irrational desires vie with reason and logic for your attention and you must make your choices. You have to realise that even way-out ideas can be put into practice if you have sufficient commonsense. Don’t be taken in by false promises.
VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)
Mercury’s current disciplined movements suit your classic, careful, Virgoan qualities. It’s a moment for serious thought, tough questions and hard talking. Cut away the frills and concentrate on what is truly important. You’ll even take your pleasures seriously!
LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)
You’re in a mood to gamble – cautiously of course. If you compute the odds very carefully and go for safe options, the pay-off could be magnificent – but not for a few years. It’s up to you to think ahead! Children and younger relations rely on your support, by the way, so please give it freely.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)
You may ponder long and hard on home and family questions. It’s your material security which requires attention, and you should avoid the tendency to get into an emotional state. After current feelings have passed, you’ll be able to tackle domestic questions with a clear head.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)
The Moon will be exerting its emotional sway over your house of marriage, so you have a chance to settle outstanding matrimonial questions. It’s practical arrangements which seem to matter most, and it may be a close working partnership which counts more than an emotional one. In other words, it’s good news all round!
CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)
Your social skills are often underestimated, even by you. Yet your ideas are currently a great deal more interesting and potentially entertaining than anyone else’s. The only snag is that you may have to subsidise them, and you’ll have to find extra cash from somewhere.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)
Your stars are looking generally positive, but your reputation is at stake, especially at work. You should now make your ideas public and pursue them any way you can either to secure professional promotion or acquire power in your community. This, at the moment, seems to be more important than money. You have learnt your lesson – always put people before profit.
PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)
You seem to be on the move. A bunch of powerful planets is aligned with your house of foreign travel, suggesting that distant parts are calling. If you have to stay where you are, you can do no worse than introduce a healthy dose of good old-fashioned fun and pleasure.
The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
