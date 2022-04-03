Weekly Horoscope, April 3, 2022 – April 9, 2022: Libra, Aries, Pisces and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES March 21 – April 20

Much has been said and written about the recurring professional changes which are dominating your existence at the moment. Such trends are due to grow more intense over the next three months; to say that your life is undergoing a series of major improvements may be a classic understatement.

TAURUS April 21 – May 21

Conditions in your solar chart are rather special at the moment. Looking back over the recent past, you can be proud of the way you have handled associates and colleagues who have tried to take you for a ride or assumed they can jump on your bandwagon.

GEMINI May 22 – June 21

Very conveniently, Jupiter is now sending its benevolent powers in your direction. This means that you have exactly seven months to fulfil the promise that this generous planet has brought you. If you are a typical Gemini, you may still be feeling unsettled, but that is to be expected.

CANCER June 22 – July 23

The last thing you must do is imagine that the planets have it in for you. They are firmly on your side, and every hazard you meet, every difficulty you encounter, is a message to you to alter your approach or even to change direction. It’s also vital to realise that you have the final say.

LEO July 24 – August 23

At first sight it seems as if you can’t really put a foot wrong, what with Venus and Mars so happily placed in your solar chart. Let’s forget the psychological ramifications and emotional complexities and stick to simple predictions. This is an excellent month for all romantic associations.

VIRGO August 24 – September 23

The indications in your solar chart are rather hard to decode at the moment. On the one hand, you are clearly determined to secure respect for your professional and public achievements and make absolutely sure you are noticed.

LIBRA September 24 – October 23

It seems that you may have got yourself in a position where your aspirations to succeed on the career front are conflicting with your desire to have a happy and secure home. Out of such feelings may come resentment at either professional obligations or home commitments for holding you back.

SCORPIO October 24 – November 22

There may be a hint of rough justice in the fact that someone else’s loss is soon to be your gain. However, this will offer you an excellent opportunity to put your own interests to one side and come to the aid of those less fortunate than you.

SAGITTARIUS November 23 – December 22

Most of you have now felt the benefits of one particular relationship throughout considerable areas of your life. Yet now you are moving towards a period when you must once again be standing on your own two feet, this time dealing with your affairs with greater maturity and wisdom than in the past.

CAPRICORN December 23 – January 20

The long-term trends in your life this year and next are considerably more important than day-to-day ups and downs. This is not to say that striking events this month will not have major consequences for both personal and professional affairs.

AQUARIUS January 21 – February 19

Mars and Venus, the pair responsible for your passions, are stirring up your deepest feelings. And about time, too! If you forget your pride and ignore any slights or insults, you stand the chance of having a wonderful time, relishing emotional and romantic encounters and indulging yourself as never before.

PISCES February 20 – March 20

You usually prefer to do things discreetly and work behind the scenes to make others fulfil their promises and obligations. However, the only way you will proceed with personal schemes is by teaming up with people who can offer you practical support and guidance.