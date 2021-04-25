Weekly Horoscope, April 25 – May 1: Gemini, Cancer, Taurus, and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

The general tone of the planets this week is optimistic, if sometimes argumentative, and there’s absolutely no point in being down in the dumps. One piece of useful advice is to start getting fit now – if you’re not already, that is! Romantic conditions continue to be favourable, though you seem to be just a little secretive.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Venus is now sparkling away in a distant but vital part of your chart, emphasising the role that close personal relationships have to play in all aspects of your life. Love and appreciation are vital to your well-being. How pleasant it must be to realise that the stars are smiling on you. Indeed, you may even lose yourself in your feelings.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

There are strong indications that you’ll be hearing from loved ones overseas before long. Those of you who are unattached and planning an unscheduled break could be in for a surprise romance. The Sun’s tough alignments will stiffen your resolve and a new friend could encourage you to pursue an ambition to the bitter end.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

The planets continue to pry and probe into your innermost secrets. However, the general tenor of life is now more relaxed and assured and you’ll soon be ready for anything. Foreign climes beckon, and a distant possibility could become a firm path to personal or professional happiness.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Leo is a sign with a reputation for being self-interested. There’s nothing wrong in having a healthy ego, but over the next few weeks you may have to put your own feelings and interests in second place. Optimism is one of your strong points this week. It’s also a fine time for determination and confidence.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Mercury is rapidly approaching a new alignment with the Sun, but their meeting will not happen this week. This means that you have a little time left to consider your options before committing yourself to a special partnership. This is a perfect time to raise your sights to higher things.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Although some of you are rushed off your feet, you should realise that domestic chores and family responsibilities can be made enjoyable. All that is required is a gentle shift of attitude. Realise that financial matters are about to improve, and plan accordingly.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

The entry of a single planet, Venus, into new sectors of your solar chart, is all that is required to bring a friendly gloss to your family relationships. Indeed, a spot of domestic entertaining would not come amiss. Close friends will share in your happiness towards the end of the week.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Venus is a powerful influence for good, offering you support if you’re arranging meetings, holding discussions or about to attend an interview. You’ll have no trouble persuading people that you are right. All Sagittarians are now in an excellent position to do well, although you may need just one more push.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

This is a profitable period, one when the way forward financially is to team up with other people. You may have an idea that you can make some money which requires expert advice or, perhaps, an extra pair of hands. On the whole, this is a satisfactory week, one in which to make the most of yourself.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Venus is a magical influence, bringing self-confidence and social assurance. You are right to expect your fair share of love and affection but should remember that it is often nobler to give than to receive. Your best single day could be Thursday, when, for once, people will accept your bright ideas.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

It’s because you were born with the Sun in Pisces that you tend to follow your intuitions and feelings. However, you must now try to be a little more clear-headed about your personal arrangements. As this is a special time of year, you may now look ahead to a fortunate period.