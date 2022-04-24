Weekly Horoscope, April 24, 2022 – April 30, 2022: Libra, Aries, Pisces and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Planetary aspects come and go, measuring and describing monthly, daily and even minute-by-minute changes in mood. Yet a long and intensely harmonious set of transits is becoming a pretty-well permanent fixture. This is the cause of all the professional drive and upheaval…

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

You may now feel that you must become even more committed to a person or a project if the tidal wave of change is to rush on. Yet, during the course of the month, you will also come under mounting pressure to say farewell to one particular emotional commitment.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

You do not have to accept what is currently on offer; for it is clear that developments in the family are under your control. You may therefore act decisively to influence the course of events, not just out of self-interest, but for everyone’s good.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Jupiter, the great planet of good fortune, is exerting a peculiarly lively impact on your personal affairs. By the end of the month some of you will already be feeling the pleasant stirrings of rewards for past efforts, others will be experiencing a sense of hope as old doubts are dispelled.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Yours is a sign which habitually deals in grand gestures, but the major planetary aspects at present are not those which naturally reinforce your sunny nature. It is work, responsibility and routine which figure large.

This is a period when you must put down emotional and practical foundations with great care and patience.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Mercury, Venus and Mars, the so-called personal planets, all come to your support, suggesting that this is the moment for you to take personal charge of a number of areas in which you have allowed your control to slip. It seems likely now that vague fears will be cleared up.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Nobody knows better than you that there is no easy way to deal with life’s varied problems. Yet now that the Sun is so tough and the Moon so gentle, you must see that events are moving your way. Indeed, what once seemed to be an insurmountable problem may now appear to be a source of encouragement.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Take the full possible advantage of some reassuring aspects from Mercury, Venus and Mars, three planets which are calculated to boost your personal image. It is time to temper your secretive tendencies, permitting partners and colleagues access to the information they require.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

The Sun is now exerting a decisive impact on the part of your chart related to long-distance travel and overseas connections. Very convenient too, you might think, in view of the fact that you’re ready to expand your horizons. Yet what is really being released is your thirst for romantic adventure.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

You are now in a strong position to air any grievances or deeply-held opinions, encouraged by generous Jupiter’s challenge to your sign. However, do not mistake other people’s well-meaning efforts to help you as an attempt to dominate your life.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

The reason why business partners and friends have been so off-hand lately should now be clear, and you may see that no ill-will was intended. Indeed, you must let go of all old and stale feelings, realising that bitterness and resentment are alien to the true Aquarian spirit.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Your approach to work of all kinds is creative and innovatory. You must press ahead with all speed, for life will not always give you the opportunities it does now. One further word of warning; look after your ever-delicate Piscean health, and wrap yourself in cotton-wool if need be.