Weekly Horoscope, April 18 – April 24: Gemini, Cancer, Taurus, and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Venus, planet of love, is shifting its position. And that’s a fair enough indication that working relationships will become increasingly important. You know that efficiency is of the essence, and that there is absolutely no excuse for letting down people who have come to rely on you. And for some good news, Mercury will help you make the right decisions.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Continue with your plans, dealing with difficulties as they arise. Keep an eye on Venus, if you wish to discover more about your romantic possibilities. This wonderful planet’s residency in an intense region of your chart is the most perfect indication that a close relationship is destined to thrive.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Romantically and emotionally you are on the up, and you must get things moving while so many decisive influences are going your way. Every aspect of your home life will benefit from your clever and delightful personality. You can see that this is a time to be positive and optimistic.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Mercury, the planet which represents your mind, is making it necessary for you to get all your affairs in order sooner rather than later. Hold discussions, share your ideas and arrange any important interviews. People will be open to whatever you propose, so invite partners to join you in teamwork.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Workwise, it’s still a question of following through decisions already taken and continuing with your routine. This may not be terribly exciting, but at least you are putting down firm foundations for the future, a commendable exercise which will attract admiration and respect from people in authority.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Friends and colleagues – and even people you don’t know so well – will be much more important to your morale than close partners, so this will be a time to mix widely and make new contacts. Remember, you never know which one of the people you meet now will be important to you in later years.



LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Your latest lunar alignments are challenging you to make the most of your professional skills and experience, perhaps working with hopes which are still some way from realisation. Romantic trends are due to blossom around the middle of the week under the wonderful influence of Mars and Venus.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Nothing less than the best will do, and failure to live up to high standards could result in a confrontation. Your salvation lies in maintaining friendly contacts with all who are on your side, especially people with whom you have developed a romantic connection! This is no time to compromise your principles.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Financial affairs are still on your mind, more so even than in past weeks and months, if that is possible. Domestic spending seems to figure highly in your plans and there is no reason why you should not push ahead with confidence. Your romantic possibilities continue to benefit from Venus’ helpful presence, so that’s good news.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Thanks to Mercury’s sparkling position, this looks like an excellent time to extend invitations to people with whom you have been hoping to co-operate. Obviously, social and romantic affairs will be much on your mind, but equally important will be team-work in a hobby or leisure activity. You’ll achieve so much more if you seek genuine help.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

The best feature of the current astrological picture is that other people will be ready to hear what you have to say. However, there will be times when reason gives way and sheer passion rules the day. At such times, you must take a laid-back approach and compromise if need be.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Even though you may be feeling rather emotionally exhausted at the moment, you can’t accept a settlement or situation which doesn’t fulfil all your requirements. You’ve done well so far, so carry on with your current path. You’re receiving abundant support from both Mars and Venus, indicating an upsurge of romance and passion.