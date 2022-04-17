Weekly Horoscope, April 17, 2022 – April 23, 2022: Libra, Aries, Pisces and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Mercury’s new planetary alignments are bound to bring cheering news, perhaps on the leisure front, possibly to do with some cultural pursuit. Your horizons will soon be broadened and some of your assumptions turned upside down. Contacts with children are also likely to grow easier.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

One problem over recent weeks has been suppressed or misdirected anger, not to mention unjustified or misplaced enthusiasm. Such difficulties are now happily in the past. Sometimes it does no good to blame other people, but that doesn’t mean that they do not bear any responsibility.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

One thing saving you at the moment is your charm. You’ll be more concerned than usual about other people’s needs and interests, and your solicitous approach will be amply rewarded in the weeks to come. And, when that happens, the last pieces of a jigsaw will fall into place.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

The Sun is passing through a sympathetic region of your chart indicating that while you still have some freedom of action, fate will also lend a helping hand. It could be an older person who provides the greatest assistance. They could even finally resolve a long-running problem.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

With so much confusion and turmoil surrounding emotional involvements, I am happy to report that Mercury is now sweeping through your chart, engaging in a number of rather surprising encounters. It may even enable you to clarify your ideas at last.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

It is true that life is far from plain-sailing but, at times like these, when there is a plethora of reassuring planetary aspects, you can be certain that even apparent obstacles are helping you stick to the true and proper path. It’s just that it’s not always easy to see what is the right road to follow, while you’re actually on it!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

You have often been unable to raise adequate funds in the past yet, now that Mars is playing such an important role in your horoscope, you’ll redouble your efforts to put your finances on a secure footing. The planets’ advice is to get all possible matters in order this week.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

There is a way out of current situations, but you will need to be more determined. There is also no point in being defensive. You may have confidence in all ideas and plans with a professional slant, mainly because your public image looks set to gain more than your private feelings.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Certain boundaries seem to have been blurred recently, what with all the coming and going that’s been taking place. If you capitalise on the fact that a number of ties have been weakened, you will be able to let go of them and open more possibilities for the future.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

There is no knowing what the next few days hold in store for you in detail, although in outline the picture is quite clear. You are turning a corner from which there will be no going back. In fact, It’d say that there are no such

things as simple, firm facts any more!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Skeletons may be rattling in a few cupboards, but there doesn’t seem to be anything to worry about. This is also a prime time for strange, surreal and possibly unsettling dreams. It’s all very meaningful! But what the exact meaning is – or isn’t – will only become clear next week.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Although you’ll have more time for work and chores towards the end of the week, you will probably still be more concerned with culture, the arts, leisure and pleasurable pursuits. Shed a few obligations if necessary, and only stick with commitments which will bring genuine benefits.