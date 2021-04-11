Weekly Horoscope, April 11 – April 17: Gemini, Cancer, Taurus, and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Money will be of increasing importance over the next few weeks. The simple reason is that it will become blindingly obvious that you won’t be able to afford some of your plans unless you boost your income. Secret romances are signified by Venus’ changing position, but only because passions could be over-heating!

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Now that Venus, planet of love, is moving into new and romantic regions, you must make friendship and social life your priority. It seems inevitable that a special new person will be walking into your life. Magnetic Mars only reinforces this lively message, but could also significantly raise the financial stakes.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Geminians who have professional ambitions will now find it much easier to get along with people at work. All of you will soon discover that you receive much wider appreciation for your achievements. Mercury’s curious motion rather suggests that you’ll meet occasional delays and broken arrangements, though possibly in a good cause.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

You will soon be faced with an important personal choice. You may even be encouraged to take a major risk. However, you must move cautiously, otherwise you may make a loss or run up a large debt. Be aware that most people are liable to be in a rather unpredictable mood, and that a close partner could need careful handling.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Mercury encourages you to be even more obstinate than usual, mainly because there are times when you’re convinced that you’re right. There is nothing wrong in this. After all, why should you compromise with people whose knowledge and understanding are so much less than yours? You will sense a vital financial opportunity towards the end of the week.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Your material well-being needs a little extra attention. You could even be running up additional expenses. Yet this is all part of life’s annual cycle, so no doubt you’ll cope as well as usual. Social trends are set to sparkle after Thursday, and the generally optimistic and colourful influences continue to create a general sense of hope.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

The week’s major planetary movements favour your interests, whether at work or at home. However, you may be knocked off balance by a feeling that all is not right moneywise. Watch out for confusion and misunderstandings midweek; as long as you avoid too many complications, you should steer clear of emotional chaos.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Some of the planets are in contradictory mode, others are at peace. So while there are people around you who may be in an argumentative frame of mind, others will be on your side. In a positive sense, this may be a good time to get something off your chest. Venus brings excellent developments in all intimate affairs.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Family and domestic concerns become steadily more important, so it’s clear that you should press ahead with decorations and repairs at home. The auspices are also fine for family entertaining, so bring relations together. At work, see to it that your better ideas and plans are perfectly understood and supported.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

The Moon makes some of its most intriguing alignments on Wednesday and Thursday, so it stands to reason that these could therefore be the best times for family occasions. Watch out for hidden financial costs. It is difficult to see that there is anything that can genuinely harm your personal interests at the moment.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

The risk this week is of clashes with colleagues at work or people in authority. Such arguments may flare up without warning, so be prepared and ready to do your best to restore a good feeling. The best opportunities, both personally and professionally, come later in the week, so save your fire.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Venus, planet of love, is becoming steadily more down-to-earth, bringing all its joy and charm to your life with concrete, practical results. You may be shy and sensitive, but don’t let this stop you from pushing yourself forward in new social situations. Can you overcome the limitations and taboos of the past? I think you can.