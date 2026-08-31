Weekly Horoscope, 31-August to 06-September-2026: Explore our weekly horoscope and navigate the week ahead with confidence

The week opens with the Moon and Venus bringing calm and clarity in love. Couples may reflect on shared growth, identifying what strengthens the bond and what still needs balance. Singles feel introspective, recognising past patterns that no longer serve them. A new connection could arise in a familiar or seemingly destined setting. Midweek, Mars energises financial goals and career drive. The urge to break old routines and explore new income streams is strong, making this a good time to brainstorm business ideas or passive opportunities. Avoid rushing execution — patience will pay. Toward week’s end, Mercury and Saturn favour learning and health. Clarity in study and supportive feedback encourage progress, while simple, sustainable routines protect energy. Prioritise rest, mindful movement, and nutrition to ease strain. Integrity guides choices this week, aligning your actions with long-term wellbeing and success across love, work, and personal growth.

Libra Weekly Horoscope

Emotions deepen this week under the Moon and Venus, giving love a more serious tone. Couples are encouraged to have honest conversations about boundaries, responsibilities, or future plans. Though these talks may feel challenging, they bring clarity and strength. Singles may be drawn to someone grounded and emotionally stable, whose calm presence feels reassuring. Financially, Saturn urges refinement. Review past decisions, avoid rushing into new commitments, and streamline finances for peace of mind. Stability takes precedence over expansion. At work, steady discipline enhances reputation. Mars energises efforts but avoid overloading yourself — progress comes through refinement, not excess. Mercury boosts concentration, making this an excellent week for presentations, study, or launching well-prepared projects. Physically, balanced habits support resilience. Gentle exercise, mindful breaks, and steady routines reduce stress and sustain energy. This week rewards patience, thoughtful planning, and measured choices in love, finances, and career.

Scorpio Weekly Horoscope

The week begins with the Moon and Venus deepening emotional clarity. Couples may reach an important milestone, strengthened by shared goals and mutual support. Singles could encounter unexpected opportunities through conversations or new settings — trust instincts and remain open. Midweek, Mercury and Saturn offer financial insight. Smart strategies for saving or investing emerge, but avoid lending or emotional decisions with money. Progress comes through careful, steady planning. Professionally, Mars and Jupiter favour bold action. Persistence pays off as new doors open, making this a strong time to pitch ideas, secure collaborations, or launch ventures. Clear communication elevates your leadership. Toward the week’s end, Mercury enhances focus in study and self-growth. Independent work sharpens understanding, while exchanges with trusted peers spark creativity. Physically, the Sun and Mars support fitness. Balance active workouts with rest and nourishing foods for sustained vitality and emotional stability.

Story continues below this ad

Pisces Weekly Horoscope

Venus this week urges discernment in love. Couples must balance effort, ensuring harmony is mutual. Singles are drawn toward soulful connections, possibly viewing someone familiar in a new light. Trust instincts and avoid situations that drain energy. Financially, Saturn grounds focus. Smarter budgeting, expense clarity, and practical planning take priority. Midweek advice may reveal savings opportunities or income growth. Tasks like contract reviews or taxes benefit from attention. At work, Mercury signals progress behind the scenes. Though movement feels slow, important shifts occur. Refining systems and routines now prevents issues later. Jupiter encourages blending emotion with intellect. Exploring philosophy, psychology, or the arts fuels insight. Group discussions or creative study methods boost motivation. Balance focus with rest to maintain sharpness. The Moon highlights gentle self-care. Prioritise nourishing meals, calming routines, and restorative sleep. Avoid overstimulation — mindful practices ensure renewal and lasting vitality.

Leo Weekly Horoscope

The Sun and Mars ignite your love life with vibrant energy. Couples rekindle spark through playful spontaneity or shared adventures, while singles may find romance in creative or social settings. Boldness attracts attention, but sincerity sustains connections. Financially, focus shifts to steady growth. Mercury highlights practical thinking — track expenses, resist impulsive spending, and evaluate new income prospects carefully to ensure long-term alignment. Career momentum strengthens as creativity and strategy combine. Leadership, presentations, or idea pitches are favoured, with collaborations offering more lasting rewards than quick wins. Academically, curiosity drives progress. Self-motivated learning helps you integrate lessons deeply, sharpening skills and insights. Physically, energy is high but must be channelled wisely. Avoid overexertion; let the body guide pace. Gentle exercise and mindful routines support resilience. This week rewards balance — blending bold expression with careful planning brings confidence, stability, and growth across all areas.

Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope

Venus energises your sector of pleasure, opening the week with romantic spark. Couples reconnect through spontaneous gestures and shared adventures, while singles may feel drawn to someone charismatic and intellectually stimulating. The North Node reminds you to stay emotionally honest — attraction is real, but grounding ensures lasting connection. Financially, Jupiter inspires bold ideas, but Saturn urges caution. A project, investment, or income opportunity may tempt you; research and planning make the difference between growth and risk. Realigning financial values now strengthens long-term security. Professionally, instincts are sharp. You’ll sense underlying tones in conversations and negotiations, allowing wiser choices. Trust this intuitive edge. Academically and personally, curiosity flourishes. Exploring new interests or reflective study brings progress. Health requires balance. Rest and gentle activity sustain energy while preparing you for future demands. This week combines passion with prudence, encouraging growth through clarity, honesty, and steady effort.

Virgo Weekly Horoscope

Mercury’s alignment with the Moon strengthens communication, making it your greatest asset. Couples resolve misunderstandings, deepening emotional closeness, while singles attract meaningful connections by expressing values openly. Thoughtful words build trust and lasting bonds. By midweek, the South Node highlights financial discipline. Review spending habits, avoid unnecessary expenses, and focus on savings. An offer for additional income may emerge; weigh it carefully before committing. Honest discussions with others prevent confusion. Professionally, teamwork and structured learning come into focus. Whether collaborating on projects or preparing academically, planning and attention to detail ensure steady progress. The North Node supports balance, encouraging routines that nurture both health and productivity. Rest, mindful eating, and consistency sustain energy. This week, your steady rhythm keeps emotions, finances, and responsibilities aligned. Patience and discipline bring quiet but meaningful results, reinforcing stability and clarity in both personal and professional pursuits.

Story continues below this ad

Taurus Weekly Horoscope

Love this week takes on deeper tones, with Venus and Mercury guiding heartfelt sharing. Couples grow closer through open conversations, while singles may meet someone supportive of personal growth. Emotional honesty is key. Financially, avoid impulsive spending and focus on building stability. Mercury supports smart planning — review savings, refine budgets, and approach investments carefully. Long-term steadiness outweighs quick gains. Professionally, patience ensures results. Saturn encourages calm perseverance in the face of challenges. Teamwork brings growth, while entrepreneurs benefit from improving public image and strengthening client connections. Academically, discipline pays off. Break tasks into smaller steps, seek guidance when needed, and lean on Mercury’s boost to memory and comprehension. Health requires balance. Gentle routines such as yoga, meditation, and mindful eating restore calm, while rest is essential to sustain energy. This week rewards consistency and thoughtful action, helping you nurture growth across love, work, and wellbeing.

Aquarius Weekly Horoscope

This week opens with gentle energy in love, guided by Venus and the South Node. Singles may find peace in independence, though sparks could emerge within familiar social circles. Couples strengthen bonds through quiet gestures of support and presence. Financially, balance is key. A temptation to splurge may arise, but Mercury urges reflection on long-term value. Midweek favours organisation — cancelling unused services, streamlining accounts, or renegotiating shared costs. Professionally, challenges may demand inventive problem-solving. Leadership shines when blended with collaboration; your unique perspective inspires others. Academically, flexibility aids learning. Exploring new methods or subjects enhances progress, while mindfulness and movement improve focus. Health requires tuning into your body’s cues. Gentle activity, adequate rest, and nourishing meals restore energy. Emotional resilience grows through calm routines. This week highlights balance — blending creativity with discipline, independence with connection, and vision with grounded choices across all areas.

Aries Weekly Horoscope

This week invites you to slow down and reflect with clarity. Mercury sharpens focus, making it an ideal time to reassess love, money, and health. In relationships, whether single or committed, emotional honesty matters. Venus deepens the need for authenticity, prompting meaningful conversations or quiet reflection to align with your true desires. Mars energises finances, encouraging revisions to spending habits and practical resource management. Small, mindful choices now create bigger gains later. Professionally, precision is vital. Pay attention to details in negotiations, organisation, or editing to prevent complications. The South Node may stir doubts in academics or intellectual pursuits, but use this uncertainty to realign with real goals rather than forcing progress. Health requires deeper body awareness. The North Node urges steady routines, balanced activity, and rest. Growth is subtle but consistent, helping you regain stability and purpose across emotional, financial, and physical spheres.

Cancer Weekly Horoscope

Venus brings harmony to your love life this week, smoothing communication and strengthening bonds. Couples find joy in small, affectionate gestures, while singles gain clarity under Mercury’s influence, reflecting on emotional needs and long-term desires. Intuition will guide you toward what feels authentic. Financially, Saturn calls for discipline. Tighten budgets, avoid impulsive spending, and prioritise long-term savings. Steady habits now build security. With Jupiter highlighting opportunities, reviewing investments or exploring growth options may prove rewarding. Professionally, Mars fuels determination, driving you to pursue goals with confidence. Taking on responsibilities brings recognition, while Saturn ensures hard work translates into tangible results. Stay focused and disciplined. Health benefits from balance. The Moon suggests mixing rest with productivity, ensuring both emotional stability and physical vitality. Nurture body and mind through mindful routines. This week favours patience, structure, and consistency, laying solid foundations for future personal and financial growth.

Story continues below this ad

Gemini Weekly Horoscope

The week begins with lighthearted energy, as the Sun and Venus bring joy to relationships. Couples benefit from playful gestures or spontaneous outings, while singles may meet someone new through friends or casual gatherings. A shift in friendship dynamics could spark romance — trust your instincts. Financially, stability holds, though Mercury advises caution before impulsive purchases. A delayed payment may arrive, offering relief. Take time to review spending and set realistic goals. Professionally, creativity and quick thinking are in demand. Stay focused despite distractions; a new job lead or business strategy could appear midweek. Confidence ensures success. In academics, curiosity rises. Experiment with new methods, refine techniques, and embrace variety to strengthen learning. Health improves as energy levels rise, making it a good time for exercise and activity. Saturn continues guiding you toward deeper self-awareness, ensuring balance between playfulness and discipline.