Weekly Horoscope, 29-June to 05-July-2026: Explore our weekly horoscope and navigate the week ahead with confidence

This week opens with heightened emotional awareness. Venus encourages openness in relationships—honest conversations and heartfelt gestures bring stability. Singles gain new insights into their dating choices, helping attract healthier connections. Midweek, Mercury turns focus to finances and routines. Review budgets, trim unnecessary expenses, and clarify money talks at work. Sticking to facts will prevent confusion. A modest investment in skills or tools could strengthen long-term prospects. Toward the latter half, Mars energises your professional life, urging patience in solving problems and fostering teamwork. Recognition may follow if you handle tasks with calm persistence. Academically, focus may waver; instead of forcing, rethink learning methods with less pressure. On the health front, stamina improves but balance is crucial. Prioritise rest, hydration, and a clean diet to sustain energy. Overall, the week is about emotional clarity, practical adjustments, and steady progress—Saturn’s discipline and the North Node’s guidance keep you grounded.

Libra Weekly Horoscope

The week begins with emotional intensity as the Moon and South Node stir reflection. In relationships, past emotions or unresolved truths may resurface. Instead of avoiding them, face these moments with honesty—heartfelt conversations now create healing and renewed closeness. Your partner may share something personal, opening space for deeper understanding. Midweek, financial developments take centre stage. An opportunity or unexpected expense could arise, and your adaptability becomes crucial. Mercury supports smart decision-making, so stay logical and avoid emotional reactions. Reassess comfort zones—growth requires change. Small adjustments to income strategies or saving habits will strengthen stability. Professionally, boundaries and assertiveness matter. Communicate calmly yet firmly, leaving a strong impression. Students should break work into smaller parts for clarity. By week’s end, prioritise self-care. Rest, gentle routines, and mental recharge will steady you, preparing for July with balance. Emotional clarity paired with practical focus ensures meaningful progress this week.

Scorpio Weekly Horoscope

This week unfolds with calm steadiness. Venus and Mercury create harmony in relationships, deepening bonds for couples and attracting singles toward loyalty and stability. Emotional grounding brings a sense of reassurance. By midweek, Mars highlights financial matters. It’s an ideal time to revisit budgets, investments, or long-term goals. However, avoid mixing money with emotions or friendships—keep boundaries clear. In the latter half, South Node energy brings reflection in work and communication. Delays or misunderstandings may surface, particularly in negotiations or leadership roles. Stay patient and let strategy lead your response. Meanwhile, the Sun illuminates learning and growth. Inspiration arrives to reset goals in academics or skill-building. Revise plans with a long-term view. The week ends with the North Node’s healing influence, urging you to slow down. Gentle exercise, rest, and emotional balance will restore energy. Listening to your body’s quiet signals ensures resilience and clarity ahead.

Pisces Weekly Horoscope

This week highlights the balance between independence and connection. Early on, the Moon and Venus encourage honesty in love. Couples should communicate openly to avoid distance, while singles benefit from self-reflection, breaking old patterns for healthier connections. Financially, Saturn and Jupiter urge caution—unexpected expenses may arise, so avoid impulse spending. Midweek, Mercury brings clarity, helping renegotiate terms or reset money goals. Small wins, like closing debts, bring relief by weekend. Professionally, Mars emphasises clear communication and boundaries. Missteps in deadlines or teamwork can be avoided through patience and consistency. Quiet efforts behind the scenes will be recognised later. Academically, the North Node supports steady learning through practice and collaboration. Mentally, avoid burnout by balancing study with breaks. Physically, Venus recommends enjoyable, low-impact movement—swimming, dance, or stretching—paired with nourishing meals and sound sleep. This week rewards steady discipline, honesty, and gentle self-care, ensuring confidence and balance ahead.

Leo Weekly Horoscope

This week, Venus enlivens your love life with charm and spontaneity. Couples rediscover joy through shared creativity and laughter, while singles may encounter promising connections in lively social spaces. Emotional honesty transforms fleeting attraction into something more lasting. Financially, Saturn advises caution, warning of surprise expenses. Keep savings accessible and avoid impulsive purchases. Clear, respectful conversations about money with loved ones help preserve stability. Professionally, Mars fuels leadership and creativity. Recognition grows as fresh opportunities arise, though careful planning and attention to detail remain essential. Collaborative ventures benefit from your enthusiasm, provided discipline guides ambition. Mercury enhances academic confidence, sharpening your communication skills in group settings or presentations. Your voice carries influence, use it wisely. By week’s end, the Moon highlights nervous system care. Slowing down, practicing mindful routines, and aligning with your values renews strength. Balance joy with reflection to finish the week both vibrant and grounded.

Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope

The week opens with heightened emotion as Venus and the Moon amplify your desire for connection. In relationships, avoid confusing tension with passion. Honest dialogue can defuse jealousy and strengthen bonds. Singles may feel drawn to someone magnetic, but with the South Node’s influence, seek depth over fleeting attraction. Midweek, Mars and Jupiter energise finances. Courage drives you to explore projects or new income streams. Enthusiasm runs high, yet success depends on grounded planning. Avoid impulsive spending and focus on what adds real value. Professionally, clarity returns under Mercury’s influence. Projects regain alignment, and teamwork thrives with your steady leadership. Entrepreneurs may revisit past ideas that suddenly hold new promise. Academically, Saturn sharpens logic and discipline—ideal for research and analytical work. By the weekend, energy dips slightly as the North Node highlights physical awareness. Simple routines, hydration, and time in nature restore strength and calm. Balance passion with patience.

Virgo Weekly Horoscope

Venus sets the tone early this week, fostering patience and emotional steadiness in love. Small, daily gestures of care strengthen relationships, while singles find depth in slower, more grounded connections. Resist the urge to rush; trust is best built gradually. Midweek, Mercury and the Moon turn attention to finances. Surprise expenses may appear, but careful judgment ensures wise choices. Clear, honest conversations keep financial matters smooth. This is also a favourable time to learn new approaches to saving or investing—small adjustments now create long-term security. Professionally, your steady dedication pays off. Delayed projects gain momentum, and your organised approach enhances productivity. Clear communication strengthens teamwork, building reliability and respect. Later, the South Node encourages both learning and wellness. Academic routines thrive on focus and persistence, while health improves with balanced meals, adequate sleep, and restorative practices. By week’s end, a calm, structured rhythm leaves you energised and productive.

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Taurus Weekly Horoscope

Mars energises your relationships this week, bringing connection through open, heartfelt talks. Couples grow closer by discussing future goals, though patience prevents hasty decisions. For singles, Venus nurtures emotional warmth, encouraging new bonds to grow slowly and meaningfully. Financially, Jupiter promises opportunities, especially if savings or investments have been handled wisely. Saturn supports discipline, reminding you to resist unnecessary spending. Reviewing budgets and strengthening long-term plans secures future stability. In career matters, Mercury clears mental fog. Recognition builds steadily, though rewards may still take time. Self-employed Taureans benefit from feedback that refines successful strategies. In academics, Mercury sharpens focus, helping establish strong, practical study habits. Creativity flows, making it a productive week for structured learning. On the health front, the Moon highlights emotional balance. Gentle activity, nourishing meals, and proper rest restore stamina. Prioritising mindfulness enhances both body and mind, ensuring calm, steady progress throughout the week.

Aquarius Weekly Horoscope

The week begins with the Moon highlighting emotional clarity in relationships. Singles move past superficial connections, seeking depth, while couples benefit from gentle honesty and open dialogue about emotional needs. True compatibility grows when you voice your truth. Financially, Mercury urges reassessment—avoid impulsive deals and use this period to fine-tune budgets or settle lingering matters. Calm money talks with loved ones create stability. Professionally, Saturn’s influence supports thoughtful networking and strategic evaluation of opportunities. Diplomatic communication and task organisation ensure long-term gains while preventing burnout. Academically, Mercury favours mastery of complex subjects—seek mentors and practise application for stronger results. On the health front, the Sun calls for gentle restoration. Yoga, meditation, and posture awareness ease tension. Antioxidant-rich meals, hydration, and restful, screen-free sleep routines protect your energy. By week’s end, steady self-discipline and emotional openness allow meaningful progress across personal, financial, and professional spheres.

Aries Weekly Horoscope

Emotional intensity defines your week, as Mars heightens passion and the search for truth. Singles may feel drawn to magnetic connections, but discernment is vital—pace yourself before committing. For couples, Venus opens doors to emotional breakthroughs. Old wounds may surface, yet honest dialogue now fosters healing and renewed trust. Financially, ambition is high. Mars energises your confidence, making this an ideal time to pitch ideas, negotiate terms, or invest in growth. Still, decisions must remain logic-led; avoid impulsive risks. Review contracts and collaborations carefully. Professionally, fresh offers or opportunities may arise, but Mercury warns against scattering your energy. Evaluate only what aligns with your long-term vision. Mentally, curiosity drives learning, making this a strong phase for studies or skill-building. On the health front, the South Node urges grounding. Support your body with hydration, rest, and gentle routines. Balance ensures steady energy, reminding you that gentleness enhances resilience.

Cancer Weekly Horoscope

The week opens with lighthearted energy as Venus adds playfulness to your love life. Couples benefit from shared spontaneity—whether a surprise date or a new hobby, joy returns through simple, fresh experiences. Singles may find unexpected chemistry in chance encounters, reminding you to stay open to surprises. Midweek, Saturn steadies your financial vision. Review budgets carefully and avoid impulsive choices. A modest gain or supportive gesture may ease concerns, but long-term planning matters more than quick results. Professionally, consistent effort begins to pay off. Recognition or responsibility may arrive, offering growth, though restraint prevents overextension. The North Node may bring clarity in financial decisions—trust your instincts when weighing options. In academics, focus strengthens. Prioritising tasks and acknowledging small milestones keeps progress steady. As the week closes, balance emotional and physical energy with rest, mindful routines, and gentle self-care. A grounded approach keeps you both productive and resilient.

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Gemini Weekly Horoscope

Venus and Mercury bring lightness and clarity, setting a playful, communicative tone this week. Relationships thrive on humour and spontaneity. Couples find joy in shared laughter, while singles are drawn to those who mirror their wit and interests. Serious commitment can wait; enjoy the moment. Financially, Venus tempts indulgence, but Saturn steadies your perspective. Balance is essential—treat yourself moderately while protecting long-term goals. Professionally, Mars fuels ambition but also risks burnout. Stay disciplined, pace your energy, and avoid spreading yourself too thin. Creative ideas flow strongly, but pause before acting on big decisions. Job seekers notice progress if persistence continues. In academics, Mercury boosts concentration and organisation. Breaking work into smaller steps and seeking help when needed ensures efficiency. Health-wise, slowing down is key. Gentle exercise, nutritious food, and proper sleep keep your energy balanced. Venus helps you release stress, fostering clarity and renewed enthusiasm.