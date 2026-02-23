Weekly Horoscope, 23-February to 01-March-2026: Explore our weekly horoscope and navigate the week ahead with confidence

The week begins with the Moon aligning with purpose, lifting emotional strength and refreshing physical energy. You may feel inspired to declutter, move more, and reset habits. Midweek, Venus and Mars focus on relationships. Couples can restore balance with honest talks, while singles recognise shifting desires—long-term bonds matter more than fleeting passion. Mercury sharpens financial thinking; networking may spark ideas for side income. Avoid large investments for now, opting for gradual progress. The Sun energises your career sector, favouring innovation and teamwork. Speak up about achievements to make your mark. The North Node urges clarity in studies and goals, while the South Node supports letting go of confusion. In academics, focus on depth over speed. Health-wise, align routines with long-term vitality—balanced meals, regular rest, and moderate activity restore momentum. This steady, purposeful pace will set you up for sustainable success across all areas.

Libra Weekly Horoscope

This week opens with emotional warmth, thanks to Venus. Couples enjoy harmony and feel in sync after recent challenges. Open-hearted talks and shared plans deepen bonds. Singles may sense a new or growing connection—trust your instincts. Midweek, financial momentum builds as earlier efforts in budgeting or projects show results. Creative ideas may open income opportunities, especially for freelancers, but clarify terms before starting. Stick with strategies that work and avoid risky moves. In your career, Mars sharpens focus, bringing clarity of direction and possible recognition for ongoing work. Entrepreneurs should focus on sustainable systems rather than rapid expansion. Keep your pace steady despite external pressures. Academically, concentration is strong—ideal for revisions and exams. Physically, moderate movement and nourishing food boost energy. Balance is your strength now, helping you blend emotional, financial, and professional stability into a steady rhythm for long-term success.

Scorpio Weekly Horoscope

This week brings emotional renewal, with the Moon’s calm influence easing recent tensions. Relationships benefit from mutual trust and steady support. Actions speak louder than words, and quiet reassurance strengthens bonds. Singles might feel drawn to someone unexpected or reconnect with the past. Trust your heightened instincts. Financially, the North Node urges smart planning. Opportunities may arise, but watch for surprise expenses. Avoid impulsive spending and focus on long-term goals. Clear communication in partnerships protects resources. Professionally, confidence returns, making this a good week for negotiations, leadership, or launching projects. Stay calm under pressure—your composure enhances influence. Entrepreneurs gain by refining branding or outreach. Academically, focus sharpens in structured settings, and steady review builds a strong base. Health-wise, slow down to recharge. Mindful routines, rest, and nourishing meals restore strength. Consistency, rather than intensity, will help you move forward with clarity and renewed purpose.

Pisces Weekly Horoscope

This week marks a turning point in love as the North Node shifts your perspective. Relationships benefit from honesty about evolving needs. Singles may meet someone unexpected who challenges old beliefs. Venus encourages openness without fixation on outcomes. Financially, Mars drives action on pending tasks like budgeting or taxes. Intuition guides money decisions, balancing spending with saving. A potential collaboration or investment appears but needs thorough research. Consistent professional effort may open new income channels. Career-wise, Mercury favours applying insights strategically; adaptability may lead to leadership opportunities. In studies, the North Node supports goal-setting and structured consolidation. Organise materials for clarity and focus on long-term rewards. Health improves with renewed energy—dynamic exercise, antioxidant-rich foods, and calming rituals keep you balanced. This week’s blend of emotional honesty, practical planning, and steady habits sets the stage for meaningful, sustainable progress in every area of life.

Leo Weekly Horoscope

This week starts with deep emotional reflection. The Moon pushes you toward meaningful conversations, seeking honesty over superficial charm. Couples should address unresolved issues with compassion, while singles pursue connections grounded in truth. Mercury supports disciplined financial planning—recent choices reveal their impact now. Organise paperwork, refine goals, and explore income opportunities from skills or past work. Professionally, the Sun sharpens instincts, helping you navigate challenges and seize openings. Adaptability and clear communication fuel team progress. Midweek, you may need to prove yourself—be prepared. The North Node stimulates intellectual curiosity, making research and targeted study rewarding. The South Node redirects focus to wellness: slow your pace, restore balance, and listen to your body. Gentle routines, quality rest, and mindful nutrition will recharge energy. By week’s end, you’ll align emotional clarity with physical strength, ready to move forward confidently.

Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope

Emotional clarity arrives early as the North Node lifts confusion in love. Couples strengthen bonds with shared plans; singles meet those who value authenticity over drama. Balance between independence and intimacy is key. Financially, gains from past work may appear, but Saturn advises patience. Research before investing, and consider upskilling for long-term growth. Collaborations with trusted allies can open doors if approached strategically. Professionally, honest discussions help realign priorities and rebuild trust. Contracts or projects may reach decisive moments—stay precise with details. Academically, streamline workload and break tasks into smaller steps to meet deadlines with ease. The South Node encourages physical and mental rest. Gut health, slower pacing, and a steady sleep routine restore energy. By the week’s end, emotional steadiness, improved focus, and practical planning combine to prepare you for bigger commitments ahead, both personally and professionally.

Virgo Weekly Horoscope

Mercury’s energy sparks fresh engagement in relationships. Playfulness and openness make connections flow easily. For couples, small surprises rekindle affection. Singles could meet someone in creative or casual settings. Saturn midweek calls for careful financial review. Address debts, save steadily, and avoid risky spending. Communicate clearly in shared financial matters. The North Node clarifies long-term money goals, supporting practical adjustments. Career gains from Jupiter’s stability—organisation and calm leadership advance tasks smoothly. Networking may yield useful leads. In academics, structured study boosts results; avoid distractions and focus on depth. Health improves with simplicity. Gentle exercise, proper rest, and a balanced diet restore energy. The week favours steady effort over haste. Trust measured steps to secure progress, both materially and emotionally. Your consistency is building a foundation for lasting success, leaving you ready for challenges ahead.

Taurus Weekly Horoscope

This week, the North Node’s calming presence brings emotional healing and reconnection. Whether you’re repairing a bond or learning to trust again, quiet honesty strengthens ties. Singles should release old disappointments and allow authentic connections to form naturally. In finances, reflection leads to progress. Review habits, trim excess expenses, and align spending with priorities. A hobby or skill could offer extra income—explore without haste. Professionally, your reliability builds trust, even without dramatic wins. Subtle, steady efforts now earn long-term respect. Job seekers should highlight dependability and practical skills. Academic growth may feel slow, but consistency is paying off; focus on comprehension, not speed. Health-wise, tune in to physical signals. Emotional stress could lower energy, so adopt gentle exercise, balanced meals, and early rest. Your well-being improves steadily, reinforcing the link between inner calm and outer stability. The quiet path forward is building lasting strength and resilience.

Aquarius Weekly Horoscope

Venus brings playful energy to love. Singles may meet someone new in group or creative settings; couples bridge gaps through humour and shared joy. Let go of past heaviness and embrace light moments. Midweek, the North Node supports reflection in career and studies—complete tasks with care and apply learning practically. Collaborations deepen, offering growth through feedback. Energy feels renewed, encouraging social and physical engagement, but avoid overexertion. Financially, intuition is strong, but Mercury warns to review agreements carefully. Double-check shared finances and seek clarity before committing. Professionally, calm and focus give you an edge in negotiations or planning. By week’s end, balance across love, work, and health becomes possible. Mindful routines, grounded decisions, and selective commitments will ensure clarity and progress without burnout. Your measured approach now lays the groundwork for sustainable personal and professional growth in the weeks ahead.

Aries Weekly Horoscope

This week ignites passion in your love life, with Mars pushing you to take charge. Whether single or committed, intensity runs high, so temper bold moves with patience. Honest dialogue prevents tension if emotions peak. Financially, the Sun highlights the need to reassess priorities. If spending patterns or income streams feel unsatisfying, reset now. Budget tweaks or smarter investments can yield lasting results. Listen for valuable tips from trusted contacts. At work, pressure rises, but Saturn helps sharpen focus—declutter tasks and decline what’s unnecessary. Collaborative ventures could progress after delays. In academics, dips in energy suggest review over rushing; deepen understanding instead. The North Node favours mindful routines and concentrated learning. Health-wise, balance is vital. Channel energy into steady workouts and restorative habits. Avoid overexertion, opting for recovery between efforts. Emotional steadiness will ensure you end the week with both clarity and strength.

Cancer Weekly Horoscope

Early in the week, Mercury brings clarity to relationships. Couples can resolve misunderstandings through calm, open talks, strengthening trust. Singles reflect on what truly matters in love, setting healthy emotional boundaries for future connections. Saturn midweek sharpens focus on financial organisation. Budget adjustments, debt reduction, or renegotiating terms lead to stability. Avoid rushed commitments, especially with shared resources. Career-wise, Mars energises efforts, boosting productivity and opening doors to recognition. New opportunities may arise if you remain proactive and goal-focused. Networking is valuable—present ideas confidently. For health, balance is crucial. Early in the week, physical activity strengthens the body; midweek favours emotional healing. By the weekend, rest replenishes energy. Mindful eating and hydration further enhance well-being. This mix of discipline and self-care ensures steady progress. Trust both intuition and planning to navigate changes successfully while keeping long-term goals firmly in sight.

Gemini Weekly Horoscope

This week opens with Venus and the Moon bringing warmth to relationships. If partnered, small gestures deepen connection. Singles might rediscover feelings for someone familiar—past fears shouldn’t block new beginnings. Honest exchanges foster trust and clarity. Financially, stability grows as past choices bear fruit. Mercury aids long-term thinking—ideal for reinforcing savings and avoiding risky lending. At work, your ideas gain recognition, supported by Mars’ drive. Use this momentum to present proposals or pitch plans. Business owners benefit from refining outreach strategies. Academically, focus improves with structured routines, turning consistent effort into strong results. Avoid multitasking; one goal at a time ensures quality. On the health front, balance is key. The North and South Nodes push for moderation—consistency in diet, sleep, and activity supports both mental and physical wellness. Progress may be gradual, but its foundations are solid, ensuring a steady climb toward your personal and professional aims.