Weekly Horoscope, 16-February to 22-February-2026: Explore our weekly horoscope and navigate the week ahead with confidence

Venus sets a softer tone in love. Couples find comfort in quiet support, while singles may encounter unexpected romance through a subtle gesture or sincere exchange. Mars tests financial discipline—resist spending to impress, focus on essentials, and research investments carefully. A past oversight could resurface, offering a chance to correct course. Regaining control over your budget restores confidence by week’s end. North Node sparks career discussions—clarity and diplomacy strengthen professional bonds and refine strategy. Even repetitive tasks can lay solid groundwork. South Node focuses learning—remove distractions, deepen understanding, and commit to steady study for lasting results. Midweek fatigue is a cue to adjust, not push harder. Mindful routines, adequate rest, and reduced screen time restore resilience. This week encourages gentle connection, prudent financial choices, and patient career growth, ensuring progress without sacrificing emotional or physical balance.

Libra Weekly Horoscope

The Moon heightens sensitivity, making you more attuned to relationship dynamics. If words or actions unsettle you, respond with calm conversation. Small gestures can restore harmony. Singles may sense interest from someone yet find them distant—don’t rush; focus on self-worth. Mercury midweek spotlights finances. Review statements closely; an overlooked charge or minor error could emerge. Clarify responsibilities in shared money to prevent misunderstandings. Past financial efforts may show progress, though emotional spending is best avoided. Professionally, you step into visibility—composed confidence earns attention in meetings or public roles. A leadership offer may arise; stay aligned with your principles. Delays may test patience but keeping steady strengthens your position. In academics, creativity flourishes—visual learning and collaborative study bring results. Health benefits from easing mental strain through mindful routines, light meals, and restorative rest. This week calls for emotional balance, financial vigilance, and professional poise to ensure steady, grounded progress.

Scorpio Weekly Horoscope

The Moon and South Node turn your focus inward, urging reflection on love patterns. In relationships, boundary adjustments or revisiting old emotions bring healing when handled with honesty. Singles are drawn to depth—meaningful conversations matter more than appearances. Discomfort signals growth, not failure. Mars drives financial ambition; bonuses or opportunities may arise, but avoid haste and risky spending. Consolidate resources and plan for sustainable gains. Clear talks with partners secure stability. Professionally, a fresh opening may place you in the spotlight—trust your insight, stay disciplined, and refine systems for lasting results. Entrepreneurs gain from adjusting branding or outreach strategies. Academic progress may feel slow, yet thoughtful review strengthens understanding. Health regains momentum—physical activity paired with emotional release brings balance. Listen to your body’s cues and pace yourself. This week blends deep emotional work with steady financial and career growth, reminding you that patience shapes lasting success.

Pisces Weekly Horoscope

The Moon heightens emotional sensitivity, prompting reflection in love. Venus deepens your need for closeness, but hesitation may hold you back—Mercury supports speaking openly. Singles may reconnect with someone from the past or meet a kindred spirit. Midweek, avoid withdrawing; vulnerability builds intimacy. Jupiter brings progress from past financial efforts—pending payments or approvals could arrive. Mercury aids organisation; adopt better budgeting tools. Avoid borrowing or lending under Mars’ impulsive influence. Double-check documents for small errors. Saturn’s steadying hand reminds you that lasting security comes from gradual steps. A modest weekend reward is well-earned. Professionally, the Sun and Mercury sharpen decisions; an old idea may finally seem viable. Guard against overbooking as demands rise. Academically, North Node blends intellect and intuition—explore subjects that connect mind and heart. Health needs gentle care; soothing meals, restorative rest, and mindful pauses replenish your reserves.

Leo Weekly Horoscope

Venus restores charm and playfulness in love. Couples can reignite affection with light-hearted plans, while singles attract interest through confidence and warmth—deeper connection comes from revealing your softer side. Mercury advises financial caution; tempting offers or status-driven spending should be weighed carefully. Stick to goals and track progress—steady steps beat drastic shifts. The Sun brings career shifts that test adaptability; review contracts and avoid rushing. Innovative thinking midweek resolves lingering issues. North Node sharpens focus, favouring solo study or personal learning projects. South Node urges energy protection—restore balance with joyful movement, quality sleep, and a simple routine. By week’s end, you’ll feel recharged and better aligned with both emotional and professional goals. This week calls for charm grounded in authenticity, strategic money management, and flexible career moves, ensuring growth without compromising stability.

Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope

The North Node urges emotional honesty. Couples should address long-term visions despite discomfort, while singles must avoid romanticising the past. Midweek, Saturn demands financial discipline—review budgets, sidestep risky investments, and favour slow, reliable growth. Honest money discussions build security. Mercury later fuels professional clarity and creative ideas. You might reshape projects or teams, driven by renewed ambition. Speaking up now can draw the right support. Learning feels sharper—practical methods help anchor knowledge. Mars boosts energy by weekend, yet midweek pace yourself to prevent burnout. Clean nutrition, mental rest, and gentle routines restore strength. Career shifts require adaptability; trust your instincts but verify facts. Financial caution and emotional grounding will support your progress. This week rewards you for balancing optimism with practical planning, letting both personal bonds and professional aims evolve with clarity and resilience.

Virgo Weekly Horoscope

Mercury supports healing in relationships—honest talks bring clarity and forgiveness. Singles can use reflection to break old patterns and prepare for healthier bonds. Self-care strengthens emotional resilience. Venus may open new income opportunities, but assess them carefully before committing. Unexpected expenses could test your budget; adjust calmly. Networking could yield valuable financial tips. A balanced approach to earnings and savings ensures steady growth. Career gains come from attention to detail—progress in stalled negotiations or projects brings recognition. Flexibility helps manage minor disruptions. Jupiter favours simplifying your study routine and seeking fresh perspectives to build a solid base. Health improves with balanced energy, nutritious food, and prioritised rest. This week blends emotional insight, financial steadiness, and professional diligence, ensuring consistent progress while safeguarding well-being.

Taurus Weekly Horoscope

North Node guides you toward emotional authenticity in relationships. Singles may be drawn to someone sharing your values, while couples deepen trust through heartfelt conversations. Cherished memories or honest exchanges strengthen bonds—patience builds lasting closeness. Financial instincts are sharp; notice spending habits needing adjustment and plan realistically for the long term. Avoid overspending on social occasions and align purchases with your values. Career progress comes from steady effort—projects gain traction and quiet leadership makes an impact. Job seekers should highlight strengths with confidence. Academic focus improves through structure and regular practice. Health reflects small, positive changes in mood and energy—maintain balanced routines, rest, and nourishing food. This week calls for patience and persistence in love, clarity in finances, and disciplined advancement in work and studies. By protecting your emotional and physical balance, you lay a foundation for stability and strength that will carry forward.

Aquarius Weekly Horoscope

The Moon and Saturn invite introspection in love. Singles may turn inward to assess needs, while couples benefit from patience when revisiting old tensions. Venus favours quiet gestures over drama—space fosters healing. South Node steers attention to long-term financial aims. While urgency may tempt, Mercury stresses clarity before action. An unplanned expense, possibly for home or transport, may arise; preparation ensures control. Avoid lending impulsively—Mars can stir conflict. Professionally, your creativity stands out; challenges are met with original solutions. Review details in contracts and secure income stability. Jupiter expands learning through diverse sources—seek perspectives beyond your comfort zone. Energy may fluctuate, so balance mental focus with clean eating, mindfulness, and consistent rest. This week rewards steady pace, thoughtful money management, and creative problem-solving, allowing personal growth to flow alongside professional progress.

Aries Weekly Horoscope

Venus brings emotional depth and sincerity to your relationships. Singles may connect with someone who resonates with their inner world—let it grow naturally. Couples strengthen bonds through quiet togetherness. Mercury sparks creative financial thinking; a hobby could offer earning potential. With South Node influencing shared resources, double-check group expenses to avoid confusion. Guard generosity to protect stability. Mars powers breakthroughs where you’ve been consistent—recognition or a fresh project may emerge if you step beyond familiar ground. For students, Jupiter sharpens focus, ideal for exams or academic milestones, while North Node aids intuitive learning in logic-driven areas. Career-wise, openness to new challenges expands your scope. Health sees gradual recovery—ease back into self-care and avoid overexertion. Peaceful environments and nature help recharge. This week rewards steady emotional investment, mindful money management, and disciplined progress, blending intuition with practical action for growth across personal and professional fronts.

Cancer Weekly Horoscope

Venus brings lightness to love, encouraging playful moments that deepen connection. Couples can let go of tension and enjoy each other’s company, while singles may attract romance through shared activities. Openness helps love flow naturally. North Node favours steady financial progress—efforts to cut expenses or grow income show results. New income opportunities may appear, but avoid impulsive spending or risky ventures. Mars energises your career, driving growth and recognition. Collaboration and adaptability lead to success, especially with long-term goals in mind. The Moon highlights self-care—balance activity with rest to maintain energy. Mercury supports clear thinking in financial and professional decisions. By weekend, you feel more in control and confident in your path. This week blends emotional warmth, practical money habits, and career ambition, guiding you toward stability while ensuring that health and balance remain at the centre of your progress.

Gemini Weekly Horoscope

Venus and the Moon stir deep feelings in relationships—pause before reacting. Couples should communicate openly to avoid misunderstandings, while singles may feel unsure of what they want; clarity is coming. Mercury advises financial caution as small, sudden home expenses could arise. Avoid impulsive spending and focus on gradual growth. Review your budget for long-term benefits. Career may feel overwhelming initially, but planning restores control. Mars supports active effort, though teamwork demands patience. Entrepreneurs should refine ongoing projects rather than launch new ones. In academics, sharpen focus through consistency and reduced distractions. Structured study sessions will yield better retention. Seek mentor guidance to improve understanding. Health-wise, avoid stress by embracing gentle routines. North Node and South Node encourage quiet self-care—prioritise rest, balanced nutrition, and mental calm to maintain resilience. This week blends emotional awareness with financial and professional discipline, ensuring steady progress without draining your energy.