Weekly Horoscope, 02-February to 08-February-2026: Explore our weekly horoscope and navigate the week ahead with confidence

Venus and the Moon set a calm, reflective tone in love. Couples deepen bonds by acknowledging mutual growth, while singles may be drawn to someone overlooked who shows sincerity. Midweek, Mercury supports financial organisation—tie up loose ends by adjusting savings, cancelling unused services, or streamlining budgets. Encouraging signs may appear around long-term plans, boosting confidence. In career, North Node promotes thoughtful progress; feedback or reviews help shape your next move. Entrepreneurs may benefit from reassessing strategies for efficiency. South Node sharpens learning focus, making it a good time to explore new material while avoiding overextension. Health calls for listening to your body—conscious rest, light exercise, and proper hydration will replenish energy. This week rewards small but meaningful steps in all areas, reinforcing emotional steadiness, financial order, and professional direction while allowing space for gradual yet lasting progress toward personal and career goals.

Libra Weekly Horoscope

The Moon opens the week with emotional depth, prompting a desire for reassurance and connection. Couples can strengthen bonds through simple, honest conversations, while singles value emotional safety over surface charm. Trust what you feel more than appearances. By midweek, Venus supports financial confidence—recent discipline begins to show results. Avoid impulse spending and keep focus on long-term security. Professionally, Mars and Mercury push you to break from routine. Opportunities may emerge through networking or fresh ideas; act decisively but review all terms before committing. Insights gained midweek could guide your next step. Mentally, curiosity runs high, making this ideal for revising, studying, or tackling complex topics. Physically, balance is key—light activity, rest, and mindful self-care will strengthen resilience. This week favours steady emotional growth, practical financial planning, and bold yet considered career moves, ensuring that your energy is channelled into what truly matters for your future stability and fulfilment.

Scorpio Weekly Horoscope

The Moon aligns with Saturn, fostering a need for stability in love. Couples focus on practical matters, where small gestures of care speak volumes. Singles benefit from a cautious approach, filtering out shallow connections and noticing dependable, mature prospects. South Node influence urges tighter spending control; unexpected expenses may arise, but clear budgeting protects you. Take time before committing to new opportunities, and keep joint finances transparent. Professionally, projects gain momentum as your sharp, detail-oriented approach earns respect. Use persuasive communication to strengthen your position in meetings or negotiations. Academically, you may find closure on past efforts, paving the way for renewed clarity—organise notes and refine strategies to maintain progress. Health-wise, gentle routines help restore balance: prioritise hydration, stretching, and sufficient rest to support both body and mind. This week rewards patience, discernment, and consistent effort in building emotional security, financial stability, and professional credibility that endures.

Pisces Weekly Horoscope

Moon-Venus energy heightens emotional depth in love. Couples can bridge distance through heartfelt talks supported by Mercury’s clarity. Singles may receive romantic interest, but Saturn keeps you focused on sincerity over fleeting charm. North Node asks you to release unrealistic ideals and embrace emotional truth. Financially, Jupiter and Mars provide momentum—a freelance offer or side project could arise early in the week. While Venus tempts celebratory spending, Saturn advises restraint. Midweek is favourable for renegotiating bills or subscriptions, improving control by week’s end. In career, the Sun highlights purpose-driven work; North Node may spark sudden insights or opportunities—stay alert. Learning is enriched by Mercury and North Node, with a focus on quality over quantity. Health improves with Mars boosting stamina, though emotional balance remains key. Mindful routines, rest, and moderation in activity will keep you energised. This week rewards authenticity, steady progress, and clarity in both personal and professional spheres.

Leo Weekly Horoscope

Mars and Venus combine to stir boldness and emotional courage in love. You’re ready to take initiative, whether starting an honest conversation or expressing new interest. Couples rekindle passion, but avoid overshadowing your partner. Mercury and Saturn highlight finances—recent expenses may prompt careful adjustments. Decline risky offers; instead, cut unnecessary spending. Advice from experienced voices can help secure long-term stability. The Sun boosts career confidence, making this an excellent time to pitch ideas or accept leadership roles. Your influence inspires others, strengthening your professional standing. North Node energises your learning path—structured study and collaboration may lead to breakthroughs. South Node reminds you to prioritise rest, preventing burnout. Health is closely tied to emotional well-being, so address stress before it builds. By balancing drive with reflection, you’ll end the week feeling clear, connected, and prepared for steady progress in the weeks ahead.

Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope

North Node stirs unpredictability in love, bringing shifts between craving space and seeking closeness. In relationships, honest discussions prevent misunderstandings; singles could feel fresh chemistry with someone outside their usual type. Financially, Jupiter and Mercury spark creative ideas that could lead to new income, though all details must be checked before committing. Midweek may bring surprise expenses—manageable with foresight and a quick budget review. Networking holds value if you stay grounded and clear in your intentions. Professionally, Mars accelerates ambition, yet success depends on strategy, not speed. Constructive feedback from colleagues can refine your approach. Academics benefit from slower, more deliberate methods; health also requires pacing. North Node encourages steady routines, mindful rest, and a focus on refining existing strengths rather than rushing toward new ventures. This is a week to embrace emotional flexibility, pursue carefully vetted opportunities, and build momentum through balance and thoughtful planning in all areas.

Virgo Weekly Horoscope

Mercury promotes openness in relationships, helping resolve past misunderstandings. Singles benefit from expressing genuine intentions, attracting sincere connections. Meaningful small moments set a positive tone. Midweek, North Node warns of possible surprise expenses—maintain a financial buffer and review recurring costs. You may spot small opportunities for gains but resist impulsive spending. Reflecting on gratitude supports a healthier money mindset. Career clarity builds toward week’s end—tasks feel manageable, and networking begins to bear results. Business owners should evaluate recent outcomes before planning next steps. Mercury also sharpens academic focus; pacing your efforts avoids burnout. Health improves with steady self-care and mindful rest. Balanced routines in diet, exercise, and recovery will sustain both energy and emotional harmony. This week rewards those who act with awareness and patience, blending attention to detail with a calm, forward-looking mindset in love, work, and personal well-being.

Taurus Weekly Horoscope

Emotional clarity takes centre stage, as the North Node brings insight from past relationships. Honest, heartfelt talks may feel intense but build trust and understanding. Singles might be drawn to someone with quiet strength—move slowly before committing. Financial progress is possible if you stay practical. An old income idea could work with realistic planning. Shared finances require clear communication to keep everyone aligned. Career-wise, steady efforts begin paying off—stay organised and professional, especially during discussions with superiors. The South Node’s influence urges you to simplify processes and strengthen your foundations. In education, discipline is essential—break work into smaller tasks and avoid distractions for consistent results. Health-wise, pay attention to your body’s needs. Slow, mindful habits, balanced routines, and nourishing meals will help restore stability. This week is about progress through patience, building long-term security, and nurturing personal well-being without rushing any area of life.

Aquarius Weekly Horoscope

Venus aligns with the Moon, deepening emotional awareness in love. Singles are drawn to sincerity over flash, while couples reconnect through small, heartfelt gestures. Let go of overthinking—Mercury may tempt analysis, but true connection thrives on presence. Saturn prompts financial reflection; finalising pending deals or cutting draining expenses will clear the path forward. Midweek is ideal for refining goals and closing the month with a solid plan. Career-wise, Mars energises new projects, but Saturn warns against rushing; collaboration and planning are key. Strong alliances deepen, offering long-term potential. Jupiter inspires creative learning and intellectual breakthroughs—seize the chance to expand skills. Physically, heed subtle body signals; stretching, magnesium-rich foods, and emotional self-care will maintain balance. This week blends emotional openness with strategic discipline, ensuring that love, finances, and career all move forward in ways that are intentional, sustainable, and aligned with your deeper values and aspirations.

Aries Weekly Horoscope

This week brings a fresh breeze to your love life. Venus heightens charm and curiosity, making you more open to romantic spontaneity. Singles may meet someone intriguing at a social event or through shared interests—flirt freely but keep communication clear. Couples enjoy lighter moments, laughter, and shared adventures. Mercury sharpens financial awareness, encouraging reflection on money habits and inspiring smarter saving or income strategies. Even a small financial win can spark momentum, but don’t let excitement override planning. Mars fuels bold thinking and decisive action in career matters—now is the time to pitch, launch, or level up if backed by preparation. Stay adaptable amid sudden changes. Academically, distractions are strong, so structure is your best ally. On the health front, steady energy supports consistency, though stress could manifest physically. Gentle routines, conscious relaxation, and mindful self-care will help maintain emotional alignment while supporting progress in love, work, and personal growth.

Cancer Weekly Horoscope

Mercury fuels curiosity, ideal for exploring new ideas or tackling challenging subjects. This mental clarity supports thoughtful financial choices, especially if past spending patterns now influence present priorities. Venus softens emotions, creating warmth in relationships. Couples benefit from simple shared moments, while singles may meet someone quietly supportive. In the latter half, the Sun boosts career focus, making it easier to address delayed tasks. South Node energy encourages practical reflection—review money habits or refine long-term goals for stability. By the weekend, slowing your pace will be essential. Gentle routines, creative hobbies, and personal reflection will help restore emotional balance. Health benefits from a measured approach—listen to your body’s signals, rest when needed, and stay active in moderation. This week’s strength lies in combining emotional steadiness with practical discipline, ensuring steady, sustainable progress across love, career, finances, and personal growth without overextending yourself.

Gemini Weekly Horoscope

Mercury sharpens your mind, fuelling lively exchanges and fresh ideas. Venus adds lightness to love—maintain balance by giving space while staying emotionally present. Singles may feel sparks in witty chats; let things flow naturally. Saturn structures your finances—review small expenses and create realistic savings goals. Jupiter’s influence through a friend’s advice could point to opportunity, but confirm details first. At work, a casual conversation may spark a breakthrough—stay open but avoid overloading your schedule. Mars pushes you to tackle stalled projects, though patience ensures quality results. For students, Mercury enhances learning, but the North Node warns against distraction—focus on one subject at a time. Health feels uplifted, making it easier to commit to steady routines. Stay hydrated, refresh your environment, and refine habits to maintain clarity. This is a week for blending intellectual curiosity with practical focus, ensuring progress in both personal goals and professional ambitions.