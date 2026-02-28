Virgo Horoscope Today, 28 February 2026: A favourable day to start a new job or project, and even to sit through interviews

Virgo Horoscope Prediction Today, 28 February 2026: Empathy flows freely today, making you unusually receptive to others’ emotions. Yet even as you extend warmth, Ganesha notes that your disciplined and principled nature remains firmly intact. You perform duties with precision, but at home, it’s time to be more expressive and emotionally available. Strengthening personal bonds may require you to soften your approach. Open communication with loved ones will bring greater harmony and mutual understanding.

Astrology Predictions: Virgo Love Horoscope Today

High spirits help you soften the atmosphere at home. Your partner is more likely to agree with you when you’re appreciative and relaxed. Emotion runs deep, but it’s supportive rather than heavy. Say what you value about them. That reassurance strengthens your connection and keeps the evening sweet and steady.