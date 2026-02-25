Virgo Horoscope Today, 25 February 2026: Your sensible approach to expenses helps you stay on track

Virgo Horoscope Prediction Today, 25 February 2026: A challenging task tests your financial and business skills today. Instead of sticking to the usual path, you are likely to devise creative, unconventional solutions. Ganesha assures that your innovative thinking could resolve issues more effectively than expected. A day to prove your capability and reinforce your reputation as a problem-solver.

Astrology Predictions: Virgo Love Horoscope Today

Restless energy makes you dream of travel, though picking one place is hard. You’ll sketch plans for a trip with family or your beloved, weighing options. A heritage stop or jungle retreat stands out. Even if travel is later, planning together feels romantic and keeps spirits high for now.