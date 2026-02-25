Virgo Horoscope Today, 25 February 2026: Your sensible approach to expenses helps you stay on track

Virgo Horoscope Prediction Today, 25 February 2026: A challenging task tests your financial and business skills today. Instead of sticking to the usual path, you are likely to devise creative, unconventional solutions. Ganesha assures that your innovative thinking could resolve issues more effectively than expected. A day to prove your capability and reinforce your reputation as a problem-solver.
Restless energy makes you dream of travel, though picking one place is hard. You’ll sketch plans for a trip with family or your beloved, weighing options. A heritage stop or jungle retreat stands out. Even if travel is later, planning together feels romantic and keeps spirits high for now.
Luck favours your finances today. Your sensible approach to expenses helps you stay on track. Whether buying or selling, you’ll research well and choose wisely. Use this clarity to fine-tune plans, close small gaps, and make steady, low-risk progress with confidence and calm, all day long for sure right now.
Luck supports you, and seniors are likely to view you favourably. A practical attitude keeps work efficient, and deadlines should be met comfortably. Your boss may be pleased with your steady delivery. Keep the momentum, avoid complacency, and use the goodwill to strengthen your standing further today for future growth.
PWD Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh inaugurated the Capital’s first-ever green waste processing plant to convert horticulture waste into compost for reuse. This addresses a long-pending concern raised by RWAs, schools, and local residents. The government plans to establish more such facilities in every district for efficient waste management.