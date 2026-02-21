Virgo Horoscope Today, 21 February 2026: Home concerns may linger, yet office responsibilities will quickly take over

Virgo Horoscope Prediction Today, 21 February 2026: The performer in you takes centre stage. Your natural flair for humour, storytelling and dramatic timing can light up any room, particularly in the evening. Expect to entertain friends, colleagues or family with your jokes and anecdotes. However, Ganesha advises you not to burn all your energy chasing applause. Keep some reserves for pending responsibilities and quieter priorities. Balance fun with focus, and the day will feel both enjoyable and productive.

Astrology Predictions: Virgo Love Horoscope Today

Home turns into a comfort zone. Family time feels rich, and an outing or dinner plan may cap the day. You’ll enjoy good food and easy conversation with parents and your partner. Say yes to togetherness. The warmth you build now lingers well beyond tonight, quietly, and heals old doubts.