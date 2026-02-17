Virgo Horoscope Today, 17 February 2026: Drop the fault-finding habit and explore somewhere new together

Virgo Horoscope Prediction Today, 17 February 2026: Open conversations with your partner—about preferences, ambitions and even disagreements—become essential today. Your energy is strong, and you may feel drawn towards learning or spiritual pursuits. Ganesha advises honouring customs and traditions even while chasing intellectual growth. People around you will appreciate your refined taste and discerning eye, especially in art, culture or lifestyle choices.
An outing with your sweetheart is likely. Drop the fault-finding habit and explore somewhere new together. The change of scene refreshes your spirit and helps you reconnect with yourself. Romance returns in simple ways, and you notice the sweet smell of love again, clearly, today, and feel renewed inside too.
Use time wisely to study market trends and likely returns. Let facts, not fear, guide choices. Your investment strategy should favour long-term plans over quick wins. Research patiently, refine your approach, and commit only after clarity. Slow, smart steps today strengthen future finances greatly. Patience brings true rewards for you.
A good day to tackle the mundane tasks you’ve delayed. Clear pending paperwork, reorganise your workflow, and refresh your space if needed. You may also plan important business travel. Small, practical resets today will boost efficiency for the days ahead.
Indian national Nitin Gulhane has been held captive in a Mali prison for over a year due to a financial dispute. Despite securing bail, his employer has not paid the required bond, keeping him in jail. The Indian Ministry of External Affairs is seeking an urgent hearing and is aware of Gulhane's deteriorating health. His wife is urging for diplomatic and legal support for his release.