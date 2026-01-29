Taurus Horoscope Today, 29 January 2026: As the day moves on, financial planning may feel foggy

Taurus Horoscope Prediction Today, 29 January 2026: A productive day to handle financial matters, says Ganesha. Money and influence both work in your favour through the afternoon. You may feel tempted to buy jewellery for your partner — a pendant or necklace makes a fitting surprise. But caution is crucial: there is a real risk of being swindled or misled. Stay alert in transactions and avoid taking unnecessary financial risks.

Astrology Predictions: Taurus Love Horoscope Today

Mind your words. A careless remark could sting friends or your partner, who wants harmony tonight. Stay practical, but soften it with sensitivity. Listen before reacting, and choose kindness over bluntness. When you read your lover’s mood well, the evening settles into balance and quiet warmth, for both, at home.