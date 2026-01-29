Taurus Horoscope Today, 29 January 2026: As the day moves on, financial planning may feel foggy

Taurus Horoscope Prediction Today, 29 January 2026: A productive day to handle financial matters, says Ganesha. Money and influence both work in your favour through the afternoon. You may feel tempted to buy jewellery for your partner — a pendant or necklace makes a fitting surprise. But caution is crucial: there is a real risk of being swindled or misled. Stay alert in transactions and avoid taking unnecessary financial risks.
Mind your words. A careless remark could sting friends or your partner, who wants harmony tonight. Stay practical, but soften it with sensitivity. Listen before reacting, and choose kindness over bluntness. When you read your lover’s mood well, the evening settles into balance and quiet warmth, for both, at home.
As the day moves on, financial planning may feel foggy. Your decision-making power weakens specifically around money, says Ganesha. Avoid major commitments, big purchases, or fresh investments. Stick to routine payments and postpone crucial calls until clarity returns. A calm pause now prevents expensive reversals later, surely for you, today.
Your mood shifts through the day, yet you handle pressure better than you think. Confidence is high and you’ll state your views firmly. By evening, energy may dip, so pace yourself and avoid late-hour confrontations. Finish priority work early, then slow down without guilt, and rest well tonight, quietly. Later.
Opposition slams President Murmu's "recycled" speech lacking truth or accountability. Murmu highlighted government's agenda on economic reforms, rural employment, national security, and social welfare. Congress chief calls it a ritual with no clear goals or measurable outcomes. TMC deputy leader says it confirms government's denial. SP MP calls it devoid of facts and filled with lies.