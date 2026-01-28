Taurus Horoscope Today, 28 January 2026: Ganesha suggests parking a sum in fixed deposits or other steady-return options

Taurus Horoscope Prediction Today, 28 January 2026: You wake up feeling unusually inspired — a little dramatic, a little romantic, almost quixotic. Grooming and personal makeovers may appeal strongly today as you seek refreshment in appearance and mood. Once satisfied with your own transformation, you shift focus outward, offering attention and warmth to those around you. Ganesha says the day carries a streak of charm and spontaneity.
Closeness comes easily. You’re inclined to nurture the bond with steady affection and a touch of passion. There’s nothing wrong in showing love plainly, and that openness makes the evening feel warm and quietly blissful.
This is a day to think safety first. Ganesha suggests parking a sum in fixed deposits or other steady-return options. You won’t feel like taking risks, and that’s fine. Review rates, choose reliable instruments, read terms closely, and let regular returns build comfort quietly over time and skip thrill seeking.
A self-focused mood makes you stick rigidly to your principles. While conviction is good, inflexibility can read as stubbornness and dent your standing. Be open to alternate views, especially in team settings. A little give-and-take protects your reputation and keeps work relationships steady through the day.
Controversy sparked as BJP leader objects to inclusion of dholak artiste Mir Haji Kasam's name in Gujarat's electoral roll. However, the 74-year-old artiste's name was featured in the list of Padma Shri awardees announced on Republic Day. Congress party demands legal action against the BJP leader, while Kasam expresses his heartbreak over the incident.