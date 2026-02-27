Taurus Horoscope Today, 27 February 2026: A good day to begin something new or make a useful purchase

Taurus Horoscope Prediction Today, 27 February 2026: Logic leads you today, even as life continues to test the balance between head and heart. Your analytical abilities sharpen your understanding of situations, making you wiser in the process. You may feel drawn to spending on music, gadgets or electronic accessories—small indulgences that bring comfort. Ganesha advises enjoying these urges in moderation, while staying mindful of priorities. Your clarity of thought guides you well through the day.

Astrology Predictions: Taurus Love Horoscope Today

Your helpfulness shines, but a self-centred streak may irritate your partner. Broaden your view, listen carefully, and respond to what they actually need. A friendly, patient tone keeps the bond easy. Small acts of understanding today do more for harmony than grand promises ever will, so stay kind too.