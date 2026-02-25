Taurus Horoscope Today, 25 February 2026: Branded, classy clothes tempt you, but keep a clear limit

Taurus Horoscope Prediction Today, 25 February 2026: You wake up feeling firm and decisive, but this clarity may tip into stubbornness. Ganesha cautions that your unwillingness to meet others halfway could intensify workplace tensions. Expect conflicts that demand patience and calm negotiation. Though pressure builds through the day, staying flexible will help you navigate challenges with minimal friction.
Romance gathers pace as you try new, creative ways to charm your partner. Put on music, cook together, and add gentle touches or a cosy film. The gestures feel natural, not forced, and revive intimacy. Expect a light, fun evening that leaves both of you smiling with quiet comfort tonight.
You may feel like buying ornaments or jewellery, and dressing to impress at social events. Branded, classy clothes tempt you, but keep a clear limit. Choose pieces that last and match your style. Smart shopping brings charm, compliments, and security without straining savings, and keeps you grounded in every way.
A favourable window opens to launch new projects and reset action plans for ongoing ones. Financial meetings are likely to be productive. You can take independent calls on important matters, so trust your judgement. Keep the plan practical, and move steadily from decision to execution without second-guessing yourself much today.
