Taurus Horoscope Today, 25 February 2026: Branded, classy clothes tempt you, but keep a clear limit

Taurus Horoscope Prediction Today, 25 February 2026: You wake up feeling firm and decisive, but this clarity may tip into stubbornness. Ganesha cautions that your unwillingness to meet others halfway could intensify workplace tensions. Expect conflicts that demand patience and calm negotiation. Though pressure builds through the day, staying flexible will help you navigate challenges with minimal friction.

Astrology Predictions: Taurus Love Horoscope Today

Romance gathers pace as you try new, creative ways to charm your partner. Put on music, cook together, and add gentle touches or a cosy film. The gestures feel natural, not forced, and revive intimacy. Expect a light, fun evening that leaves both of you smiling with quiet comfort tonight.