Taurus Horoscope Today, 21 March 2026: You won’t be rash with money, but surprise expenses can crop up

Taurus Horoscope Prediction Today, 21 March 2026: Arguments and needless confrontations loom large today, warns Ganesha. Legal matters or disputes may trouble your mind, making the day feel tense. Avoid reacting impulsively, and steer clear of open conflict. Instead, lean on calming practices—meditation, soothing music or quiet time—to regain balance. This is not an ideal day to begin anything significant; delaying major initiatives will work in your favour. Exercise restraint and let turbulent energies settle before taking any decisive step.

Astrology Predictions: Taurus Love Horoscope Today

Diplomacy is your safest tool in matters of the heart, reminds Ganesha. Be cautious with what you say if you want lasting peace. Once you relate to your sweetheart with patience and tact, love flows smoothly and the day feels lighter.