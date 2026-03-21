Taurus Horoscope Today, 21 March 2026: You won’t be rash with money, but surprise expenses can crop up

Taurus Horoscope Prediction Today, 21 March 2026: Arguments and needless confrontations loom large today, warns Ganesha. Legal matters or disputes may trouble your mind, making the day feel tense. Avoid reacting impulsively, and steer clear of open conflict. Instead, lean on calming practices—meditation, soothing music or quiet time—to regain balance. This is not an ideal day to begin anything significant; delaying major initiatives will work in your favour. Exercise restraint and let turbulent energies settle before taking any decisive step.
Diplomacy is your safest tool in matters of the heart, reminds Ganesha. Be cautious with what you say if you want lasting peace. Once you relate to your sweetheart with patience and tact, love flows smoothly and the day feels lighter.
You won’t be rash with money, but surprise expenses can crop up. Avoid lending cash today; recovery may be slow and awkward. Keep a buffer for contingencies, prioritise bills, and stay practical. Quiet caution now will save you larger worries later this week, for sure, Taurus, in time, so relax.
Routine keeps you busy, but a major project needs a decisive call. Others are relying on your judgement, so understand every detail before concluding. Timing and tone will matter in how you communicate it. Say the right thing at the right moment, and progress will hold firm.