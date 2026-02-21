Taurus Horoscope Today, 21 February 2026: Your willingness to bend a little keeps romance sweet

Taurus Horoscope Prediction Today, 21 February 2026: Business plans look promising, and today’s calculations may finally tilt in your favour. Projections, speculations and even a few well-judged risks are likely to yield healthy dividends. Your reputation for honesty and integrity gets noticed and respected in your professional circle. The mood is right to think expansion — new markets, bigger teams or fresh product lines. With a determined, enterprising spirit backing you, rewards may not be instant, but they are certainly moving closer.

Astrology Predictions: Taurus Love Horoscope Today

Your willingness to bend a little keeps romance sweet. Small sacrifices feel worth it as your partner responds warmly. Your gentle, affectionate manner draws them closer, and shared fun comes easily. Lean into simple pleasures rather than grand gestures; the day rewards steady care and soft words today, richly indeed.