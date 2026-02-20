Taurus Horoscope Today, 20 February 2026: Jobholders may spot two higher-paying openings

Taurus Horoscope Prediction Today, 20 February 2026: Ganesha urges you to ground yourself in practicality today. Your emotional and instinct-driven nature often shapes your decisions, but this is a day to let reason take the lead. Even minor complications tend to unsettle you, yet staying realistic will keep matters in control. Keep your approach level-headed, avoid overreacting, and allow logic to guide you through choices. Let your mind, not your mood, set the tone — it will save time, effort, and unnecessary anxiety.
You may resist taking a commanding role in love, even if it’s your instinct. Your aim is to keep your partner emotionally close. Creative expression—painting, singing, or a heartfelt note—beckons. Don’t be disheartened if the response is muted now; appreciation follows later, in time, and grows steadily too.
Jobholders may spot two higher-paying openings; businesspeople may attract multiple profitable deals. Don’t hesitate to lean on trusted friends for introductions or guidance. Your network is your lucky charm today. Act quickly but sensibly, and you can lock in gains that improve stability long term for everyone involved now.
You may look for easy wins and shortcuts today. They could bring results, but not real satisfaction. Focus may drift from core duties, and office gossip could distract you. Keep your priorities clear and ensure essential work is wrapped up on schedule, even if the mood feels light.
A six-year-old girl was killed and her grandmother injured in a collision between an e-rickshaw and a car in West Delhi. The driver of the car has been apprehended and is required to appear before the police and court as part of the investigation. The incident has raised concerns about road safety for e-rickshaw passengers during peak morning hours.