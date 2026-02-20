Taurus Horoscope Today, 20 February 2026: Jobholders may spot two higher-paying openings

Taurus Horoscope Prediction Today, 20 February 2026: Ganesha urges you to ground yourself in practicality today. Your emotional and instinct-driven nature often shapes your decisions, but this is a day to let reason take the lead. Even minor complications tend to unsettle you, yet staying realistic will keep matters in control. Keep your approach level-headed, avoid overreacting, and allow logic to guide you through choices. Let your mind, not your mood, set the tone — it will save time, effort, and unnecessary anxiety.

Astrology Predictions: Taurus Love Horoscope Today

You may resist taking a commanding role in love, even if it’s your instinct. Your aim is to keep your partner emotionally close. Creative expression—painting, singing, or a heartfelt note—beckons. Don’t be disheartened if the response is muted now; appreciation follows later, in time, and grows steadily too.