Taurus Horoscope Today, 17 February 2026: Family and friends matter, yet the big calls must be yours

Taurus Horoscope Prediction Today, 17 February 2026: A strong urge to open up emotionally may shape your day, says Ganesha. You’ll find yourself expressing thoughts and feelings with unusual clarity, strengthening intimacy with someone close. Conversations flow effortlessly and bring warmth, comfort and reassurance. Time spent with your partner feels especially fulfilling, as affection deepens on both sides. With cosmic blessings on your side, peace dominates your mood and not the slightest discomfort finds its way into your day.
Family and friends matter, yet the big calls must be yours. An evening get-together in a quiet, private setting lifts your mood. Share simple pleasures with your beloved, laugh a little, and let the day end on a warm, intimate note that feels earned for both of you, gently tonight.
You can plan and organise smoothly today, so finances fall into place. In business or deals, don’t be overly cautious; measured boldness helps. Set priorities, streamline tasks, and act when timing feels right. Practical moves now build security and open fresh earning avenues for you. Trust yourself fully today again.
You may need to take a few key decisions on your own. Your judgement looks sharp, so don’t hesitate to act where required. Targets set now are likely to be met by evening. Stay confident, move decisively, and own the outcomes.
Indian national Nitin Gulhane has been held captive in a Mali prison for over a year due to a financial dispute. Despite securing bail, his employer has not paid the required bond, keeping him in jail. The Indian Ministry of External Affairs is seeking an urgent hearing and is aware of Gulhane's deteriorating health. His wife is urging for diplomatic and legal support for his release.