Taurus Horoscope Today, 10 February 2026: Discover what stars say about your career, finance and love

Taurus Horoscope Prediction Today, 10 February 2026: Your compassionate side takes centre stage, pleasantly surprising those around you. Challenges may arise, but with family support and your composed approach, you manage them with tact. Social interactions bring warmth, and your presence is likely to stand out in gatherings. Ganesha advises enjoying the comfort of loved ones while maintaining your natural poise.
You feel deeply and often speak from emotion. Today, think twice before you talk, especially with your partner. Aim for balance between heart and head; otherwise moods may swing. Staying emotionally steady is the challenge. Breathe, choose practical words, and don’t let sentiment turn slippery or loud at home tonight.
Money is on your mind from morning onwards. You may worry about savings, while also wondering if there’s a fresh way to grow income — maybe through a side source or a new contact. This push-pull can make you restless. Don’t jump at half-baked ideas. Instead, review what you already have, and shortlist realistic options for later. A calm, step-by-step approach works best now.
A critical eye on your work may make you defensive. You could feel low and avoid an aggressive push, which may delay timelines. Don’t carry it alone — seeking help will ease pressure and speed things up. Stay calm, accept feedback selectively, and focus on finishing what truly matters.
In 2025, the three Khans of Bollywood, Shah Rukh, Aamir, and Salman, all turned 60, marking a milestone for Hindi cinema. Actress Rani Mukerji, who has worked with all three, shared her experiences and insights into their contrasting approaches to cinema. While Aamir and Shah Rukh are intense and dedicated, Salman brings a casual energy to the set.