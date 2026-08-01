Scorpio Monthly Horoscope August-2026: Here is what astrological predictions tell about love, career and money

Scorpio Astrology Predictions August-2026:

The month begins with a focus on emotional authenticity, as Venus aligns with Saturn to encourage depth and sincerity in relationships. Whether committed or single, genuine connection thrives when met with patience and trust. Someone new may enter your life—not as a repeat of past patterns but as a mirror of emotional growth.

Financially, Jupiter offers potential bonuses or extra income, yet Mercury urges caution, especially around joint finances. Prioritise budgeting and avoid unplanned expenditures.

Mid-month, Mars charges your career sector, bringing swift developments—opportunities, challenges, or contracts may arise unexpectedly. Take action, but with clarity. Entrepreneurs may secure funding or close deals, while professionals benefit from mental agility and clear communication. Academic and health goals flourish under focused effort and outdoor routines. Venus and the Sun support emotional resilience and peace in partnerships. As the month progresses, the Moon and South Node foster introspection.