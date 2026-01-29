Scorpio Horoscope Today, 29 January 2026: You spend time seeking joy that money can and cannot buy

Scorpio Horoscope Prediction Today, 29 January 2026: Success fuels you, but Ganesha advises against getting carried away by comforts or luxuries. Workload increases as responsibilities grow, and staying grounded becomes essential. Determination and discipline take you forward, helping you aim higher without losing sight of reality. Keep ambitions steady and practical to reach the milestones you seek.

Astrology Predictions: Scorpio Love Horoscope Today

Work pressure may crowd your mind, leaving less time for love. Compromise helps: set aside even a small window for your partner. If you hurt feelings unintentionally, apologise quickly. Softening your stance keeps the relationship steady. Balance ambition with affection, and the night won’t feel wasted, at all, later, tonight.