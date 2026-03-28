Scorpio Horoscope Today, 28 March 2026: You’ll crave quality time and may plan a leisure trip with your beloved

Scorpio Horoscope Prediction Today, 28 March 2026: Emotions run deep as introspection takes over today, says Ganesha. You spend time analysing your thoughts, motives and long-term aspirations. Professionally, you set high standards and aim to elevate your performance. Your ability to understand people and read situations accurately assists you, reinforcing strong leadership potential.

Astrology Predictions: Scorpio Love Horoscope Today

You’ll crave quality time and may plan a leisure trip with your beloved. A secluded setting suits your mood, inviting passion and privacy. A cruise or even an underwater-themed escape feels tempting. Choose what feels safe and mutual. Shared adventure, with consent and care, can make intimacy unforgettable today.