Scorpio Horoscope Today, 28 January 2026: Humour becomes your bridge, helping you draw closer without pressure

Scorpio Horoscope Prediction Today, 28 January 2026: Situations may arise that test your patience. Rather than reacting impulsively, Ganesha suggests honest conversation and calm resolution. Differences with colleagues, partners or family members should be addressed directly and thoughtfully. Sitting down to talk things out will smooth tensions and prevent issues from escalating.
You speak frankly and with ease today. Humour becomes your bridge, helping you draw closer without pressure. Your relaxed, open style smoothens the relationship and brings a sense of shared happiness.
Money spent today won’t be waste; it behaves like investment. Put funds into strengthening personal or professional ties—networking, goodwill, or shared plans. Ganesha says returns may be intangible first but real later. Choose quality interactions and keep budgets sensible so relationships grow steadily without overspending or guilt over time.
Energy and confidence are low, and the day doesn’t feel especially supportive. Productivity may lag, so stick to routine tasks carefully and avoid careless slips. A few quiet minutes of meditation can steady your mood. Keep expectations realistic and focus on maintaining flow; that alone is a win today.
Controversy sparked as BJP leader objects to inclusion of dholak artiste Mir Haji Kasam's name in Gujarat's electoral roll. However, the 74-year-old artiste's name was featured in the list of Padma Shri awardees announced on Republic Day. Congress party demands legal action against the BJP leader, while Kasam expresses his heartbreak over the incident.