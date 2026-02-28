Scorpio Horoscope Today, 28 February 2026: You know what you want and what you can release

Scorpio Horoscope Prediction Today, 28 February 2026: Work and home blend in a harmonious rhythm today, allowing you to bring out your best in both spaces. Your mind stays active, especially through brainstorming or planning sessions at work. Come evening, you shift smoothly into relaxation mode, enjoying quality time with loved ones. This balance of mental effort and emotional ease helps restore your energy, says Ganesha, making it a well-rounded and satisfying day.

Astrology Predictions: Scorpio Love Horoscope Today

It’s a good day to express feelings creatively—through a thoughtful note, a surprise, or simple romance. Your partner is supportive, and you’re in the mood to savour every moment together. Let emotion show without drama. The more genuine you are, the more passionate and easy the evening becomes tonight naturally.