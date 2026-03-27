Scorpio Horoscope Today, 27 March 2026: Luck improves in the second half, with money or work arriving through expected and surprise channel

Scorpio Horoscope Prediction Today, 27 March 2026: Senior figures at work may bypass the usual hierarchy and assign tasks directly to you, says Ganesha. Though demanding, this allows your brilliance to shine through and impress the right people. By evening, exhaustion sets in, urging you to slow down. Avoid bidding or competing for major proposals today; save important moves for another time.

Astrology Predictions: Scorpio Love Horoscope Today

Singles may feel ready to propose to someone special. If you’re already in love, flirt a little, be playful, and keep the spark alive. But stay sensitive to your partner’s feelings. If you’ve bruised them before, apologise quickly. Tenderness keeps tricks from turning sharp today, always, and keeps love safe.