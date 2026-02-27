Scorpio Horoscope Today, 27 February 2026: You might feel underpaid versus your potential, which can sting early on

Scorpio Horoscope Prediction Today, 27 February 2026: Your day swings between nostalgia and productivity, says Ganesha. While you may drift into memories or introspective moments, you quickly realise the need to compensate for lost time. Avoid letting past regrets cloud your present commitments. By shifting focus to your work and responsibilities, you regain control. A conscious decision to leave emotional baggage behind will help you make a fresh start.

Astrology Predictions: Scorpio Love Horoscope Today

Sink into the comfort of your partner’s arms and let the day’s tensions dissolve. Their sweet words steady you, but your warmth matters too. Don’t hold back a hug or kiss, even when things feel tough. Simple reassurance keeps love resilient and quietly joyful today, and tomorrow too, dear. There.