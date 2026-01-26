Scorpio Horoscope Today, 26 January 2026: Skip loans today; repayment could become troublesome, says Ganesha

Scorpio Horoscope Prediction Today, 26 January 2026: High energy propels you into new tasks, but expectations may not match outcomes. Instead of losing heart, keep your resolve firm. Ganesha advises embracing the simplest lesson — persistence. Attempts may not yield instant success, but repeated effort will eventually push you ahead. Stay motivated and keep trying.
Work may keep you tied up, cutting into quality time with your partner. The risk is emotional distance if you stay too absorbed in tasks. Make space, even briefly, for the person closest to your heart.
Skip loans today; repayment could become troublesome, says Ganesha. You may feel you’re working harder than the rewards suggest. Don’t get bitter—adjust strategy, not effort. Track returns, negotiate better terms, and avoid debt. Patience and precision restore momentum, with time, and clearer results soon before making any big commitments carefully.
It’s a grind-heavy day, with pending tasks demanding full attention. Expect extra hours and a tight schedule; even lunch may be rushed. Stay practical, sequence work logically, and avoid distractions. Your persistence clears the backlog and restores control by evening, even if the day feels relentless and long overall, still.
Heavy snowfall in Himachal Pradesh forced the closure of 800 roads, including three national highways, causing traffic bottlenecks and disruptions in electricity supply. Tourists faced delays and high taxi fares, prompting officials to issue a yellow warning and advise them to visit other destinations.