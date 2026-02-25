Scorpio Horoscope Today, 25 February 2026: You can also invest in informal business meets or conferences

Scorpio Horoscope Prediction Today, 25 February 2026: A powerful day awaits those in business. You negotiate with remarkable confidence and steer crucial deals your way. Ganesha says leadership comes naturally to you today, especially when launching new products or presenting fresh ideas. Your ability to stay sharp and persuasive turns the tide in your favour.

Astrology Predictions: Scorpio Love Horoscope Today

You stay loyal and steady, and your partner feels it. Hear them out fully, without interrupting or judging. Your willingness to go along with their wishes keeps the atmosphere warm and harmonious. Love runs smooth today because you choose trust and quiet agreement over drama for you, and for them.