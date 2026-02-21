Scorpio Horoscope Today, 21 February 2026: Possessiveness can backfire today, so watch the impulse to control or question

Scorpio Horoscope Prediction Today, 21 February 2026: Your relationship with food and lifestyle comes under the spotlight today. Comfort eating or overindulgence may have crept in unnoticed, and now your body starts signalling for change. Ganesha advises you to rein in excesses — especially heavy, oily or sugary foods — and move towards a more balanced diet and regular routine. Small, consistent adjustments will serve you better than drastic experiments. Think long-term health, not quick fixes, and your energy levels will respond.

Astrology Predictions: Scorpio Love Horoscope Today

Possessiveness can backfire today, so watch the impulse to control or question. Patience is your best ally. Speak openly, laugh more, and let trust breathe. A lighter tone rebuilds closeness faster than intensity. Make room for joy, and love responds with ease tonight too, kindly, for both hearts, always, gently.