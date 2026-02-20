Scorpio Horoscope Today, 20 February 2026: Your strengths stand out clearly today

Scorpio Horoscope Prediction Today, 20 February 2026: Victory often stands on the edge of caution, and today you must guard against overconfidence, warns Ganesha. A sense of achievement may tempt you to push further, but knowing when to stop is crucial. Set a clear goal, meet it, and pause — ambitions pursued without restraint could distance you from your original aim. Ground yourself in discipline and clarity. Success will hold stronger when balanced with humility and timing.

Astrology Predictions: Scorpio Love Horoscope Today

Romance is unmistakably in the air. You and your partner may slip into long, affectionate conversations that hold their attention. The mood can deepen after dinner into passion and closeness. Keep things warm and unhurried, and you’ll both feel more connected than before by night’s end, happily, at home together.