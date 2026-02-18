Scorpio Horoscope Today, 18 February 2026: Research and development still need full attention to protect quality

Scorpio Horoscope Prediction Today, 18 February 2026: Today brings a glimpse of the tougher side of professional life. Equations with colleagues or seniors may feel strained, and interactions may not be as smooth as usual. However, balance returns by evening as matters begin to resolve. Freshers searching for opportunities may also find useful leads, says Ganesha.

Astrology Predictions: Scorpio Love Horoscope Today

You’re keen to head home early for family and your spouse, craving peace after a slightly disturbed mood. Their presence steadies you and brings mental relief. Choose quiet time over noise. Quality togetherness restores balance and leaves your sweetheart happily reassured by evening, and you feel calmer inside, too.