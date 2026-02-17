Scorpio Horoscope Today, 17 February 2026: Home front stays calm, and your partner helps you feel secure

Scorpio Horoscope Prediction Today, 17 February 2026: Your day divides itself between caring for loved ones and supporting elders who depend on you. Sensitivity guides your actions as you willingly extend help wherever needed. Evening brings a pleasant turn for those hoping to begin a new chapter—Ganesha foresees a possible marriage proposal or meaningful development in your personal life. Responsibilities blend with emotional satisfaction.

Astrology Predictions: Scorpio Love Horoscope Today

Home front stays calm, and your partner helps you feel secure. Strong emotions want expression, so share them honestly. Use the ease to strengthen romance—playful love games or a private chat will do. The overall tone is pleasant, affectionate, and quietly healing tonight for you, and deeply restful too anyway.