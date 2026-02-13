Scorpio Horoscope Today, 13 February 2026: You enjoy time with your loved one, but intense feelings can breed unfair expectations

Scorpio Horoscope Prediction Today, 13 February 2026: You may feel caught at a crossroads, unsure which direction to take as important decisions loom ahead. Ganesha advises giving yourself the time you need—rushing will only create confusion. Keep your personal life separate from professional concerns to avoid unnecessary turmoil. Thoughtful decision-making, even if slow, will serve you far better than impulsive choices. Patience becomes your strongest asset today.
You enjoy time with your loved one, but intense feelings can breed unfair expectations. Keep your desires realistic to avoid disappointment. Listen as much as you lead, and focus on what is shared rather than what is missing. That balance sustains happiness today, and steadies you, in every way, today.
Freelancers may land promising new projects; business owners see marketing efforts paying off. Income flow improves through work momentum and visibility.
Hold off on major decisions today. Timing isn’t ideal, and you may feel out of sync with what you want to do at work. Focus on simpler tasks first, and avoid diving into complex projects. Patience now protects you from errors later.
BJP MP Nishikant Dubey has filed a motion to expel Rahul Gandhi from Lok Sabha, citing his accusations against the Prime Minister and the government for jeopardizing India's energy security and farm interests in the US trade deal. Dubey claims Gandhi has engaged in unethical behavior and is part of a group trying to disrupt India's stability.