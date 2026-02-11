Scorpio Horoscope Today, 11 February 2026: You’re eager to learn and receptive to colleagues’ ideas, which expands your knowledge

Scorpio Horoscope Prediction Today, 11 February 2026: You think more with your heart than your head today, says Ganesha. While emotions guide your actions, you must be mindful of how you express them, especially in public. Misinterpretations are possible if you reveal too much too soon. Handle emotionally charged situations with care and grace. If managed well, the day can bring deeper understanding and warmth in your relationships.
A chance encounter could spark intense attraction with someone who matches your energy and outlook. If already committed, passion still runs high and deepens the bond. Either way, the day favours bold feeling and honest pursuit. Expect a satisfying, memorable night, and a clearer heart tomorrow for sure, dear, again.
Your money decisions may lean emotional rather than logical. That can lead to over-giving, over-reacting, or buying to soothe mood. Pause before committing funds. If a decision feels charged, delay it. Clarity returns once emotions settle.
You’re eager to learn and receptive to colleagues’ ideas, which expands your knowledge. This makes handling critical workplace matters easier. Expect to work at a strong pace, with sharper understanding. Use the day to pick up useful skills and apply them directly to ongoing tasks.
The Election Commission has extended the schedule for the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in West Bengal by two weeks, with the final roll now set to be published on February 28. This decision comes after the Supreme Court ordered a one-week extension. The CEO of West Bengal had requested for the extension.