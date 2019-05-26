Scorpio, Horoscope for the week (May 27-June 1, 2019): Check astrology prediction for your sun sign

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Scorpio, Horoscope for May 27, 2019: Everything that takes place over the next two weeks pales into insignificance when you consider what is possible. If you’re ready to go all out for a major ambition again, light the blue touch paper and retire! Please don’t let fussy friends wind you up.

Advertising

Scorpio, Horoscope for May 28, 2019: You’re still wondering whether you’ve made a commitment too far. Although by nature you tend to give others the benefit of the doubt, this isn’t because you think they’re right. It’s because you lack confidence in your own ideas. Be a little more determined this week.

Scorpio, Horoscope for May 29, 2019: Major alterations at work are liable to result from differences of opinion. In a sense, it’s not the actual situation that matters, but disagreements about what should be done next. Take your time. After all, nobody has any right to pressurise you until you’re ready.

Scorpio, Horoscope for May 30, 2019: There are very sound astrological reasons why you should keep your own counsel and not get too bound up in what other people imagine is the right thing to do. You see, what may be fine for them could be utterly wrong for you. You may be out of sync with a partner, but it won’t last long.

Advertising

Scorpio, Horoscope for May 31, 2019: On the home front, it really does seem to be a case of least said, soonest mended. Save your energy for professional ambitions and worldly achievements. Overseas romance beckons for travelling Scorpios, but you could be swept away by a place as much as a person.

Scorpio, Horoscope for June 1, 2019: Everything should be moving this weekend. For one thing, it looks as if a foreign connection or travel arrangement should be completed, finalised or terminated. For another, you’; re-entering a new professional phase. At least you’ll know what you must do next!