Sagittarius Horoscope Today, 28 March 2026: If something isn’t working for your sweetheart, you’ll step in with gentle advice

Sagittarius Horoscope Prediction Today, 28 March 2026: A burst of variety refreshes your day, says Ganesha. Engaging in creative activities—writing, gardening, cooking or simply rediscovering an old hobby—lifts your spirits. Time spent with friends brings laughter and nostalgia, adding colour to your routine. It’s a light-hearted day that encourages self-expression and connection.

Astrology Predictions: Sagittarius Love Horoscope Today

If something isn’t working for your sweetheart, you’ll step in with gentle advice. You don’t expect applause; giving itself feels satisfying. Ganesha says you’ll rediscover that the joy of offering support can be richer than receiving it. Keep your help kind, not corrective, and love stays light, today too, always.