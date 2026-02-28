Sagittarius Horoscope Today, 28 February 2026: Tighten your fist, delay nonessential buys, and double-check any payment

Sagittarius Horoscope Prediction Today, 28 February 2026: Your mind seeks stimulation in leisure and personal interests, offering a refreshing break from routine responsibilities. Whether it’s gardening, reading, cooking or exploring a hobby, you find joy in activities that nurture the soul. Social plans may include an indulgent meal with friends later in the day. Ganesha encourages you to embrace this lighter, restorative side of life—it brings balance and keeps your creativity alive.

Astrology Predictions: Sagittarius Love Horoscope Today

Astral stress may trigger friction with your lover, so tread carefully. If a remark lands poorly, repair it quickly with warmth—a song, a favourite dish, or a sincere apology. Don’t stay defensive. Kind gestures reset the tone. By nightfall, you can restore comfort if you choose patience first, always today.