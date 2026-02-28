Sagittarius Horoscope Today, 28 February 2026: Tighten your fist, delay nonessential buys, and double-check any payment

Sagittarius Horoscope Prediction Today, 28 February 2026: Your mind seeks stimulation in leisure and personal interests, offering a refreshing break from routine responsibilities. Whether it’s gardening, reading, cooking or exploring a hobby, you find joy in activities that nurture the soul. Social plans may include an indulgent meal with friends later in the day. Ganesha encourages you to embrace this lighter, restorative side of life—it brings balance and keeps your creativity alive.
Astral stress may trigger friction with your lover, so tread carefully. If a remark lands poorly, repair it quickly with warmth—a song, a favourite dish, or a sincere apology. Don’t stay defensive. Kind gestures reset the tone. By nightfall, you can restore comfort if you choose patience first, always today.
Financial judgment may be off today. You could spend without thinking through returns. Tighten your fist, delay nonessential buys, and double-check any payment. A little discipline now saves regret later. Keep your focus on needs, not impulses, and review your budget tonight calmly, before sleeping for clarity and peace. Always.
Watch your words today, as envy at work could stir needless trouble. If irritation rises, dial it down before it escalates. Small tasks may dominate and priorities could shift mid-stream. Stay flexible, keep ego out, and align quickly with the revised objective list, without arguing the change loudly today, calmly.