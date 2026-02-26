Sagittarius Horoscope Today, 26 February 2026: If you’re planning technical projects, it may be wiser to postpone them

Sagittarius Horoscope Prediction Today, 26 February 2026: The day brings its share of ups and downs, but your resilience carries you through. Ganesha reminds you that difficult phases don’t last—determined people do. Advice from loved ones may help clarify your path. Even amid challenges, you steer yourself steadily toward calmer waters. Strength and patience pay off.
Your usual spark may wobble, leaving you unsure and a touch restless. Listen to your sweetheart without defensiveness; flexibility is the cure. When you adapt, affection flows back quickly—expect kisses, hugs, and reassurance. Let the evening be about understanding, not proving a point, and the bond strengthens again for good.
Saving won’t feel effective today, so loosen the grip a bit. Spend to uplift others or add comfort, without going overboard. Fortune is kinder than usual, so you can afford small generosity. Enjoy the flow, but keep a basic limit to avoid tomorrow’s regret for sure, always, okay, for balance.
If you’re planning technical projects, it may be wiser to postpone them. Energy levels might fall short of the workload, and tasks could pile up faster than you can handle. Keep goals modest, prioritise essentials, and save heavier work for another day.