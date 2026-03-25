Sagittarius Horoscope Today, 25 March 2026: Start with priority tasks and keep moving

Sagittarius Horoscope Prediction Today, 25 March 2026: Expect a day of emotional highs and lows, says Ganesha. Stress may hover, making routine tasks feel heavier than usual. A small makeover or change in appearance could lift your spirits and help you reset. It’s also a good time to tackle pending work that needs closure. Though the day feels uneven, your perseverance helps you navigate through its fluctuations.

Astrology Predictions: Sagittarius Love Horoscope Today

Clear lingering doubts with your loved one; the day favours frankness. If you’re in love, it’s a strong time to propose. Useful, thoughtful gifts from your partner lift your mood. Plan a proper date, keep it simple, and let honesty do the heavy lifting, suggests Ganesha, today, fully, sweetheart tonight.