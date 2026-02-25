Sagittarius Horoscope Today, 25 February 2026: A variety of tasks could leave you indecisive, and speed may dip

Sagittarius Horoscope Prediction Today, 25 February 2026: Problems corner you early in the day, demanding immediate attention. Delays in making final decisions may frustrate you, but patience is needed. As evening approaches, solutions begin to unfold and bring relief. Ganesha predicts that despite the rocky start, the day ends on a productive and optimistic note.

Astrology Predictions: Sagittarius Love Horoscope Today

Try to balance work and love without letting either feel short-changed. Time may be limited, but don’t drift into detachment. Be brave enough to say what you feel, then make a plan for the evening. A little effort to woo your partner restores closeness before the day closes.