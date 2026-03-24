Sagittarius Horoscope Today, 24 March 2026: You try to be practical with money and curb impulsive buying

Sagittarius Horoscope Prediction Today, 24 March 2026: Your intellectual side takes centre stage today as you immerse yourself in books—religious texts, detective stories or science fiction. The mind craving stimulation may feel overwhelmed by the emotional highs and lows of the day. Ganesha recommends balancing this intensity with soothing music or quiet downtime. Let your curiosity wander, but remember to take breaks. Mental exploration becomes both your escape and your enrichment.

Astrology Predictions: Sagittarius Love Horoscope Today

You feel affectionate and pleased with your loved one, yet time together may be short. Don’t let that become neglect. Trust your partner and carve out a genuine window for closeness, however small. A focused conversation or shared walk restores warmth and keeps the relationship moving well, today too, surely.