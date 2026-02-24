Sagittarius Horoscope Today, 24 February 2026: Look at your balance sheet without excuses

Sagittarius Horoscope Prediction Today, 24 February 2026: Uncertainty follows you through the day, as you move from one dilemma to another. Each decision seems to open a new set of questions, leaving you unsure of the right direction. Controversies may swirl around your choices, adding to the confusion. Ganesha suggests leaning on the wisdom of someone experienced—guidance from the right mentor can bring the clarity you need. For now, avoid hasty actions and let the dust settle before committing to any path.

Astrology Predictions: Sagittarius Love Horoscope Today

You may drift into neglecting your partner, but secrecy won’t help romance. Make an evening plan and be present. Speak your feelings with confidence, especially if you’re thinking long term. Simple honesty and shared time revive warmth and show your sweetheart they matter now, without doubt, at all, today, dear.