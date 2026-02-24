Sagittarius Horoscope Today, 24 February 2026: Look at your balance sheet without excuses

Sagittarius Horoscope Prediction Today, 24 February 2026: Uncertainty follows you through the day, as you move from one dilemma to another. Each decision seems to open a new set of questions, leaving you unsure of the right direction. Controversies may swirl around your choices, adding to the confusion. Ganesha suggests leaning on the wisdom of someone experienced—guidance from the right mentor can bring the clarity you need. For now, avoid hasty actions and let the dust settle before committing to any path.
You may drift into neglecting your partner, but secrecy won’t help romance. Make an evening plan and be present. Speak your feelings with confidence, especially if you’re thinking long term. Simple honesty and shared time revive warmth and show your sweetheart they matter now, without doubt, at all, today, dear.
Look at your balance sheet without excuses. An objective review will show where leaks happen and how to fix them. Organize bills, trim waste, and plan next steps. Today favors honest accounting over impulsive spending. Clear eyes now lead to stronger gains soon, trust that completely. Action follows awareness today.
Planetary energies feel low, affecting confidence and calm. You’ll need extra effort to stay active and engaged at work. Ground yourself with simple wellness routines, and don’t let mood dips slow essential tasks. Keep things basic and steady.
