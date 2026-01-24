Sagittarius Astrology Predictions, 23 January 2026: Money isn’t your main obsession today

Your partner’s assertive streak may unsettle you briefly, and work-related confusion could add to the unrest. But by day’s end, heartfelt conversations help iron out differences. Ganesha foresees both of you sitting together, exchanging thoughts and re-establishing harmony. Patience and honesty will help restore equilibrium.
Social interactions play a role today. The evening looks warm, spent with family or your partner. You may plan an outing to a favourite spot and enjoy relaxed time with your circle. Light companionship keeps you happy and grounded.
Money isn’t your main obsession today. You value it for what it enables, not as a trophy. Ganesha notes that you see earning and spending as a natural cycle. Stay relaxed, avoid guilt about past outlays, and keep choices aligned with real needs, not status, always and calmly for now.
You step out of a reserved phase and speak with more ease. Confidence rises, helping you connect with key people inside and outside the organisation. Colleagues offer support, and your work draws appreciation. Use the opening to share ideas, but keep them practical and follow through on promises promptly, too.
