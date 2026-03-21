Sagittarius Horoscope Today, 21 March 2026: A leisure trip tempts you, but plan with numbers in mind

Sagittarius Horoscope Prediction Today, 21 March 2026: Actions speak louder than words today, and Ganesha urges you to let your work demonstrate your strength. You successfully clear pending tasks, bring order to lingering issues and even help others resolve their own difficulties. A sense of accomplishment follows as you tick off long-delayed responsibilities. The day rewards diligence and practical effort, making it an ideal time to finish what you started rather than begin something new.

Astrology Predictions: Sagittarius Love Horoscope Today

A peaceful outing with your sweetheart — perhaps in a garden or open space — suits the day. Your partner is ready to offer emotional support. Relax together, keep things light, and bask in simple romantic ease, foresees Ganesha.